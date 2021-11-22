Tesla, Pfizer Active, Jerome Powell Re-Named As Fed Chairman - Stock Market Live

Wall Street is looking to extend its run of record high closes this Thanksgiving-shortened week, but Europe's accelerating COVID crisis, as well as worrying inflation prospects, are keeping markets cautious.

U.S. equity futures moved higher Monday, while Treasury bond yields held steady and the dollar firmed against its global peers, as investors entered the Thanksgiving holiday-shortened week in a cautiously bullish mood.

Stocks were also supported by President Joe Biden's decision to nominate Jerome Powell for a second term as Chairman of the Federal Reserve, with Lael Brainard pegged as Vice Chair.

Some early gains were pared, however, following comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who cautioned that the recent COVID surge in Europe's biggest economy has become 'dramatic', and argued for tighter restrictions on movement and businesses in the weeks ahead.

Health Minister Jens Spahn was even more blunt, telling reporters in Berlin Monday that "by the end of this winter pretty much everyone in Germany ... will have been vaccinated, recovered or died."

With markets closed on Thursday, and trading for only a half day on Friday, liquidity is likely to be thin this week with only 12 S&P 500 companies reporting earnings and light economic calendar highlighted by minutes of the November Fed meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

Stocks are getting their early Monday boost, however, from the sustained strength of the third quarter earnings season, which is easing into its conclusion, as collective S&P 500 profits rise 42.3% from last year to $452.9 billion. Stronger-than-expected consumer spending data, as well as continued improvements in the labor market are adding to the bullish tone.

Inflation prospects, however, are showing few signs of abating, and the current rally -- which has taken the S&P 500 to a year-to-date gain of around 25.1% -- could be tested if the Fed were to accelerate its tapering plans in order to slow the searing pace of CPI gains.

Investors will get a glimpse into a least some of that thinking Wednesday with the release of minutes from the Fed's November policy meeting, as well as a reading of the PCE Price Index, the central bank's preferred measure of inflation, earlier that same day.

In terms of corporate earnings, only 12 S&P 500 companies are slated to report this week, highlighted by updates from retailers including Best Buy (BBY) - Get Best Buy Co., Inc. Report, Gap (GPS) - Get Gap, Inc. (GPS) Report, Nordstrom (JWN) - Get Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Report and Dollar Tree (DLTR) - Get Dollar Tree, Inc. Report. Deere & Co. (DE) - Get Deere & Company Report will also report on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average are indicating a 165 point opening gain while those linked to the S&P 500 are priced for a 20 point move to the upside.

Futures tied to the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite are indicating an 85 point gain from Friday's record high close -- and first over 16,000 points -- as benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields hold at 1.572% in overnight trading.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report shares jumped 2.2% higher in pre-market trading after founder and CEO Elon Musk said the Model S Plaid, the car-maker's high performance luxury sedan, will be made available in China early next year.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) - Get Activision Blizzard, Inc. Report shares fell 1.4% in pre-market trading after the Wall Street Journal reported the CEO Bobby Kotick would consider stepping down if he isn't able to make meaningful changes to the video game maker's workplace culture.

Pfizer (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report shares, meanwhile, gained 1% after the drugmaker published impressive follow-up data from a late stage trial of its coronavirus vaccine in adolescents.

In overseas markets, Europe's Stoxx 600 was marked 0.07% lower by mid-day trading in Frankfurt following Merkel's comments on COVID restrictions while the the Asia region-wide MSCI ex-Japan index was marked 0.22% lower on the session. In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 closed 0.09% higher at 29,774.11 points.

Global oil prices extend their recent decline amid reports that Japan will participate in a coordinated release of crude reserves initiated by President Joe Biden.

WTI futures contracts for January delivery were marked 11 cents lower at $75.83 per barrel while Brent contracts for the same month fell 18 cents to $78.71 per barrel.