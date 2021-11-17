Target, Visa, Tesla, Pfizer and Lucid Active, Stocks Steady Amid Inflation Worries

U.S. equity futures traded mixed Wednesday, while the dollar rose to a four-and-a-half year high against the yen, as investors expressed concern that solid consumer spending will continue to power inflation prospects heading into the final months of the year.

A stronger-than-expected reading for October retail sales, alongside robust October-quarter profits for retail giants Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report and Home Depot (HD) - Get Home Depot, Inc. (HD) Report, has re-ignited inflation concerns and lifted Treasury bond yields and rate hike prospects.

The CME Group's FedWatch tool is now pricing in a 68.7% chance of a rate hike by June of next year, notably earlier than prior forecasts, while benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields are trading at at a three-week high of 1.63%.

Third quarter updates Wednesday from Target (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report and Lowe's (LOW) - Get Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Report also added to inflation concerns, with profit margins for both retailers getting squeezed on higher input and labor costs.

That's putting pressure on U.S. stocks heading into the start of the Wednesday session, with investors also looking to housing starts data for the month of October and after-the-bell earnings chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report to round out the day.

Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average are indicating a modest 10 point opening dip while those linked to the S&P 500 are priced for a 1.5 point move to the upside.

Futures tied to the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite are indicating a 20 point gain as benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields edged to 1.63% in overnight trading.

Target shares were active in pre-market trading, falling 2.7% after the retailer posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings, but made only modest changes to its full-year outlook for same-store sales amid ongoing pressures on profit margins.

Lowe's Companies shares, however, moved 2.4% higher after a better-than-expected third quarter update that included solid same-store sales and a full-year sales target boost to $95 billion.

Pfizer (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report shares, meanwhile, edged 0.7% higher after saying its its longtime CFO Frank D’Amelio will retire and filing a formal application for Emergency Use Approval of its promising COVID antiviral treatment.

Lucid Group (LCID) - Get Lucid Motors Report shares continued their ascent , rising another 7% in premarket trading, pushing the luxury electric vehicle maker’s market value at near $90 billion – more than Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report, and right behind General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company (GM) Report.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report shares nudged 2% higher amid another set of Securities & Exchange Commission filings showing founder and CEO Elon Musk offloading another batch of shares in the clean-energy carmaker.

Visa (V) - Get Visa Inc. Class A Report shares, however, fell 2.7% after retail giant Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report said it would no longer accept credit cards issued in the United Kingdom due to the high fees it charges on payments.

Starting in mid-January of next year, Amazon.co.uk will no longer allow U.K.-issued Visa cards as a form of payment, although debit cards will still be permitted, the company said. Amazon's decision echoes a similar dispute with U.S.-based grocery group Kroger KR in 2019.

Away from equities, global oil prices edged lower, pushed down by a surging U.S. dollar -- which traded a four-and-a-half year high of 114.92 against the yen and a four-month high against its global peers -- and data from the American Petroleum Institute showing only a modest 655,000 barrel increase in domestic crude supplies.

WTI futures contracts for December delivery were marked 47 cents lower at $80.29 per barrel while Brent contracts for January, the global benchmark, slipped 37 cents to $82.06 per barrel.

In overseas markets, Europe's Stoxx 600 rose 0.13% by mid-day trading in Frankfurt while the Asia region-wide MSCI ex-Japan index was marked 0.38% lower on the session. In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 closed 0.4% lower at 29,688.33 points.