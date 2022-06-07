Skip to main content
Expect Hotter Inflation Data This Week, Analyst Warns
Target Stock Tumbles On Margin Warning Amid Consumer Inflation Bite

"We're confident this rapid response will pay off for our business and our shareholders over time, resulting in improved profitability in the second half of the year and beyond," said Target CEO Brian Cornell.

Updated at 7:19 am EST

Target Corp.  (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report shares slumped lower Tuesday after the retailing giant trimmed its near-term margin forecasts as it looks to shift excess inventory while boost prices on some of its goods in order to offset surging fuel and transportation costs.

Just weeks after guiding investors to a second quarter operating margin of around 5.3%, Target said Tuesday that the figure would likely narrow to around 2% for the three months ending in July before rebounding over the second half of its fiscal year.

Target stock, in fact, fell the most in more than three decades last month after it cautioned on freight and fuel costs and their impact on near-term margins, noting the combined increase would amount to around $1 billion. 

"Target's business continues to generate healthy increases in traffic and sales, despite sustained volatility in the macro environment, including shifting consumer buying patterns and rapidly changing operating conditions," said CEO Brian Cornell. "Since we reported our first quarter results, we have continued to monitor external conditions and have determined the necessary actions to remain nimble in the current environment."

"The additional steps we are announcing today will ensure that we deliver for our guests while driving further growth," he added. "While these decisions will result in additional costs in the second quarter, we're confident this rapid response will pay off for our business and our shareholders over time, resulting in improved profitability in the second half of the year and beyond."  

Target shares were marked 9% lower in pre-market trading to indicate an opening bell price of $145.26 each, a move that would extend the stock's year-to-date decline to around 37.2%. 

Target's larger rival, Walmart  (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report, also posted weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings last month, as overall inventory levels rose 33.4% -- despite firmer sales --  with CEO Doug McMilon noting that it will likely need to be "worked through" in the coming quarters with roll backs on apparel prices if necessary.

As a result, Walmart said it sees fiscal 2023 earnings falling by around 1%, compared to a prior forecast of a 5% to 6% increase, with net sales rising by around 4%, a 100 basis point boost to its February estimate.

