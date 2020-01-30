Stocks Tumble as Coronavirus Death Toll Rises

Stocks are falling Thursday as the death toll from the coronavirus in China rises.

Stocks declined Thursday following heavy losses in Asia as the death toll from the coronavirus in China rose. Microsoft reported fiscal second-quarter earnings that topped analysts' estimates and and revenue from its commercial cloud unit Azure soared 62%. Tesla is Real Money's Stock of the Day. The electric vehicle company blasted past fourth-quarter earnings estimates and said it would "comfortably" deliver more than half a million cars in 2020.

Stocks declined Thursday following heavy losses in Asia as the death toll from the coronavirus in China rose, global airlines expanded flight cancellations to the region and as companies such as Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report began restricting employee travel to China.

The World Health Organization is set to meet later Thursday in Geneva amid speculation the agency could label the outbreak as a global health crisis, triggering deeper travel restrictions in and out of China, the world's second-largest economy.

The death toll from the virus has risen to 170, with more than 7,700 people in China and elsewhere confirmed infected. India reported its first confirmed case of coronavirus.

With economists altering forecasts for China's economic growth GDP sharply downwards, and some markets in Asia region returning to trading following the Lunar New Year holiday, global stocks were back in the red and shrugging off a series of stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings from the biggest American tech companies. Stocks in Taiwan on Thursday slumped more than 5%.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell also cited the coronavirus risk when he explained Wednesday that the central bank was still monitoring "increasing uncertainties" in the global economy and risks to growth from the virus. The Fed opted to leave benchmark interest rates unchanged, as expected, at its meeting Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 119 points, or 0.43%, to 28,614, the S&P 500 was down 0.57% and the Nasdaq declined 0.54%.

Stocks finished mixed Wednesday as investors looked for support from stronger-than-expected earnings from Apple AAPL. The Dow rose less than 0.1% to end the session at 28,734.45.

Gross domestic product in the fourth quarter rose 2.1%, matching economists' forecasts. For 2019, growth for the U.S. economy increased 2.3%, below a 2.9% increase in 2018 and a 2.4% rise in 2017.

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report reported fiscal second-quarter earnings that topped analysts' estimates and the stock jumped Thursday as revenue from its commercial cloud unit Azure soared 62%.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report soared after the electric vehicle company blasted past fourth-quarter earnings estimates and said it would "comfortably" deliver more than half a million cars in 2020.

Coca-Cola's (KO) - Get Report adjusted earnings in the fourth quarter of 44 cents a share met Wall Street forecasts but revenue came in higher than forecasts as demand for its newer drinks, including Coke Zero and Coca-Cola Plus Coffee, offset headwinds from a stronger U.S. dollar.

Verizon Communications (VZ) - Get Report reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.13 a share, missing analysts' estimates by 1 cent. The company added more mobile phone subscribers as it offered the new streaming package launched last year by Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Report.

Altria (MO) - Get Report said it was taking a second multi-billion-dollar charge on its investment in Juul Labs and is scaling back the services it provided the company amid ongoing regulatory and medical scrutiny of the e-cigarette market.

Facebook (FB) - Get Report fell sharply Thursday despite reporting solid fourth-quarter earnings and revenue as expenses rose.

Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report and Visa (V) - Get Report report earnings after the closing bell Thursday.

