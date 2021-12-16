Stocks Surge As Fed Deliveries On Rate, Tapering Bets; Covid Risks Linger

Wall Street looks set to extend last night's post-Fed rally Thursday as global central banks continue to deliver well-telegraphed changes in rate policy heading into the final trading sessions of the year.

U.S. equity futures powered higher Thursday, extending gains that followed yesterday's Federal Reserve rate decision, as investors looked to re-set growth and inflation forecasts amid slowing, but still ample, central bank support.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said yesterday that the U.S. economy "no longer needs increasing amounts of policy support" and outlined plans to reduce the amount of bonds the central bank purchases each month, with an aim to exhaust the pandemic-era program by March. While not explicitly stated, the deadline tees-up rate hikes for shortly afterwards, with fresh projections from other Fed economists indicating another two moves higher before the end of 2022.

The CME Group's FedWatch tool, in fact, is showing a 62.2% chance of a rate hike in May of next year, up from 59.9% prior to the Fed decision and around 35% at the beginning of November.

While a relatively hawkish pivot from his prior views on inflation, which he continues to be troubled by, Wednesday's Fed announcements were largely anticipated by investors, who had entered the day with a cautious tone, and thus markets rallied firmly into the close of the session on surging trading volumes of 12.2 billion shares.

They were also buttressed by the fact that Powell said no decisions have been made with respect to running down the Fed's $8.2 trillion balance sheet, a move that would add an accelerated dimension to any rate hikes.

"While we expect increased stock market volatility as the Federal Reserve embarks on normalizing policy, equity markets should end the year higher, as the economy still remains strong, which should lead to continued earnings growth," said Richard Saperstein, chief investment officer at New York-based Treasury Partners. "While many investors are worried about rising inflation, we expect consumer prices to gradually subside in 2022 as supply chains normalize."

Last night's gains look set to continue Thursday, following an anticipated rate hike from the Bank of England and a modest paring of pandemic support from the European Central Bank, as futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average indicate a 290 point opening bell advance .

Contracts tied to the S&P 500 are priced for a 30 point jump while those linked to the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite -- which gained more than 300 points last night -- are indicating a 50 point gain at the start of trading as benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields rise to 1.468% in overnight trading.

Interesting, though, bond market reaction to the Fed decision was muted -- to the point of torpor -- giving rise to concerns that central bank leaders, Powell included, are downplaying the risks to growth from the recent rise in Omicron infections.

The U.S., in fact, recorded 201,786 new Covid infections Monday, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, taking the seven-day average to just over 120,000, the highest since September.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report, in response, has indefinitely delayed a formal return to the office for workers around the country, Bloomberg News reported, following its decision earlier this week to require masks at its U.S. retail stores.

In terms of pre-market movers, AT&T (T) - Get AT&T Inc. Report shares jumped 2% after analysts at Morgan Stanley boosted their rating on the stock as it moves closer to sealing its planned $43 billion media merger with Discovery (DISCA) - Get Discovery, Inc. Class A Report.

In overseas markets, Europe's Stoxx 600 was marked 1.7% higher by mi-day trading in Frankfurt as traders played catch-up to last night's rally on Wall Street, while in Asia, the region-wide MSCI ex-Japan index gained 0.51% and the Nikkei 225 ended 2.13% higher Tokyo at 29.066.32 points.