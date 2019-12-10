Dow Moves Higher as Wall Street Monitors Reports U.S. Could Delay Dec. 15 China Tariffs

Stocks rise modestly after a report says the U.S. and China were working toward an agreement to delay tariffs scheduled to kick in on Dec. 15.

Stocks were up modestly Tuesday after a report said the U.S. and China were working toward an agreement to delay tariffs scheduled to kick in on Dec. 15. Stitch Fix is Real Money's Stock of the Day as the online clothing company posted stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings. Netflix fell after analysts at Needham & Co. cut their rating on shares of the streaming giant.

Stocks rose modestly Tuesday following a report that said negotiators for both the U.S. and China were working toward an agreement that could delay $160 billion in tariffs set to kick in on Dec. 15.

The report from The Wall Street Journal reversed sharper declines earlier on Wall Street as investors keyed on the start of the two-day Federal Reserve meeting and monitored developments in the slow-moving trade talks between Washington and Beijing.

Sentiment was boosted by an announcement from House Democrats that they struck an agreement to support the new U.S. trade deal with Mexico and Canada. Mexico's president said they agreement would be signed Tuesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8 points, or 0.03%, to 27,918, the S&P 500 was up 0.11% and the Nasdaq gained 0.25%

The tariffs set to go into effect on Dec. 15 would apply to a range of China-made consumer goods - including mobile phones and children's toys - worth nearly $160 billion.

Beijing sees the removal of the tariff threat allowing talks to continue on the unfinished items in phase one of the agreement, Bloomberg reported, citing two officials. While the Trump administration has yet to announce any postponement, Bloomberg noted, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said Monday that he believed there will be “some backing away.”

Stitch Fix (SFIX) - Get Report was rising after the online clothing company posted stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings following its recent move toward "direct buy" strategies.

Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report fell Tuesday after analysts at Needham & Co. cut their rating on the stock and cautioned on potential subscriber losses for the online streaming giant.

Chewy (CHWY) - Get Report rose slightly, reversing earlier losses, ahead of a deadline for early investors in the pet food specialist to exit their holdings, offsetting gains following stronger-than-expected third-quarter revenue.