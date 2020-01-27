Stocks Sink as Wall Street Weighs Economic Impact of Coronavirus

Stocks fall sharply Monday as investors weigh both the human and economic costs of the accelerating spread of the deadly coronavirus, which has killed 81 people and expanded to at least 10 different countries.

Stocks sank Monday and global markets fell sharply as investors weighed both the human and economic costs of the accelerating spread of the deadly coronavirus, which has killed 81 people and expanded to at least 10 different countries.

Five cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the United States.

China's National Health Commission has confirmed more than 2,860 cases of the deadly disease and cautioned that its incubation period could be as long as 14 days, creating a new challenge for authorities around the world attempting to screen visitors from China who might be carrying the virus.

Beijing said it will extend its Lunar New Year period until Feb 2, with schools and businesses in some cities expected to open a few days after that in an effort to contain the spread, while Hong Kong has banned inward travel for residents of Huebi Provence, where the outbreak began in the central industrial city of Wuhan.

The knock-on effect for both China's economy, as well as trade with is regional partners, has hit stocks hard and triggered a rally in safe-haven assets around the world heading into the busiest earnings week of the fourth-quarter earnings season.

Reports are expected this week from Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report, Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report, Facebook (FB) - Get Report, McDonald's (MCD) - Get Report, Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report, Boeing (BA) - Get Report, Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report, Caterpillar (CAT) - Get Report, Exxon Mobil (XOM) - Get Report and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 434 points, or 1.5%, to 28,555, the S&P 500 plunged 1.57% and the Nasdaq was down 1.81%.

Most Asian markets were closed for the Lunar New Year holiday but Japan's Nikkei fell more than 2% Monday and European markets were down sharply.

"Markets hate uncertainty, and the coronavirus is the ultimate uncertainty in that no one knows how badly it will impact the global economy," said Alec Young, FTSE Russell's managing director of global markets research. "China is the biggest driver of global growth so this couldn’t have started in a worse place. Travel in China is much more ubiquitous than it was during the SARS outbreak in 2003, making comparisons less useful. And with the markets overbought to begin with, this is now a sell first, ask questions later situation.“

D.R. Horton (DHI) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected fiscal first-quarter earnings and boosted its 2020 sales forecast as low mortgage rates and surging activity continue to support the U.S. housing market.

Sprint (S) - Get Report posted a narrower-than-expected fiscal third-quarter loss and said it was continuing to work with state attorneys general in advance of is $26 billion merger with T-Mobile U.S. (TMUS) - Get Report.

AbbVie ABBV is Real Money's Stock of the Day. The company said China was testing an HIV drug, Aluvia, as a treatment for symptoms of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Allergan (AGN) - Get Report has entered deals to sell two medications, Brazikumab and Zenpep, to help placate regulators as part of the company's $63 billion agreement to be acquired by AbbVie.

