Dow Jumps to a Record High as Tensions Ease Between U.S. and Iran

The three major U.S. benchmarks set all-time intraday highs Thursday as investors' anxiety over an escalation of hostilities between the United States and Iran eased. Kohl's said sales during the critical holiday shopping season were lower than the same period a year earlier, prompting the retailer to reduced its fiscal-year guidance. Bed Bath & Beyond is Real Money's Stock of the Day. The housewares retailer missed expectations and the company withdrew its outlook for the fiscal year.

Stocks were rising Thursday and the three major U.S. benchmarks set all-time intraday highs as investors' anxiety over an escalation of hostilities between the United States and Iran eased.

Donald Trump's address to the nation Wednesday, during which the president signaled a preference for dealing with Iran through negotiations and sanctions as opposed to military force following the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani last week and Iran's reprisals Tuesday, triggered a spike in U.S. and global equities.

With Iran appearing to indicate that its attacks on American targets in retaliation for Soleimani's killing have "concluded," investors focus shifted to the state of U.S.-China trade relations.

China's Vice Premier Liu He is set to travel to Washington on Jan. 13 for the planned signing of a phase one trade agreement between the world's two largest economies.

At last check, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 121 points, or 0.42%, to 28,866, the S&P 500 was up 0.47% and the Nasdaq jumped 0.74%.

The Nasdaq closed at a record high Wednesday after Trump said Iran "appeared to be standing down" and no Americans were hurt after Iranian missiles struck two American military bases in Iraq late Tuesday.

Kohl's (KSS) - Get Report tumbled after disclosing that sales during the critical holiday shopping season were lower than the same period a year earlier, particularly in women’s clothing. Kohl's said it now expects earnings for the fiscal year to be at the low end of its previously announced guidance range of $4.75 to $4.95.

J.C. Penney (JCP) - Get Report, meanwhile, reported a same-store sales decline during the nine-week holiday season of 7.5%.

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report rose Thursday after analysts at Wedbush paced Wall Street with a $195 price target for the world's most valuable tech company.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Report was sinking sharply Thursday after earnings at the housewares retailer missed expectations and the company withdrew its outlook for the fiscal year.

The company said it was pulling its outlook for the year because it "expects its sales and profitability to remain pressured during the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter."