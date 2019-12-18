Stocks Rise for a Sixth Straight Day; S&P 500 and Nasdaq Hit Record Highs

Stocks rise as Wall Street looks to extend its winning streak to a sixth day even as House Democrats prepare to vote on two articles of impeachment against Donald Trump.

Stocks rose Wednesday as Wall Street looked to extend its winning streak to a sixth day even as House Democrats prepared to vote on two articles of impeachment against Donald Trump. FedEx is Real Money's Stock of the Day. The package delivery company said earnings in its fiscal second quarter fell 39% and the company cut its earnings outlook for fiscal 2020. General Mills posted stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings and re-affirmed its full-year profit guidance.

The vote - which ultimately is unlikely to remove the president from office (the Senate said it will take up the vote in the new year and the vote in that body needs a supermajority to convict Trump) - will, however, underscore the ongoing political divisions in Washington heading into next year's elections.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 18 points, or 0.06%, to 28,285, the S&P 500 gained 0.05% and the Nasdaq rose 0.11. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit all-time intraday highs during the session.

The three major stock market indexes closed at record highs Tuesday as stronger-than-expected housing data for November continued to support the bullish case for U.S. stocks.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) - Get Report and PSA Peugeot on Wednesday reached an agreement to merge in a combination that will create the world’s fourth-largest auto company.

"The merged entity will maneuver with speed and efficiency in an automotive industry undergoing rapid and fundamental changes," the automakers said Wednesday.

FedEx (FDX) - Get Report tumbled 9.21% to $148.20 Wednesday after the package-delivery giant said earnings in its fiscal second quarter fell 39% and it cut its earnings outlook for fiscal 2020.

General Mills (GIS) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings and re-affirmed its full-year profit guidance, as pet food sales supported top-line growth for the consumer brands giant.

Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report rose Wednesday after the chipmaker unveiled a series of deals with some of Asia's biggest tech companies as it continues to expand its offerings beyond its video gaming roots.