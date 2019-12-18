Stocks Rise for a Sixth Straight Day; S&P 500 and Nasdaq Hit Record Highs
- Stocks rose Wednesday as Wall Street looked to extend its winning streak to a sixth day even as House Democrats prepared to vote on two articles of impeachment against Donald Trump.
- FedEx is Real Money's Stock of the Day. The package delivery company said earnings in its fiscal second quarter fell 39% and the company cut its earnings outlook for fiscal 2020.
- General Mills posted stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings and re-affirmed its full-year profit guidance.
The vote - which ultimately is unlikely to remove the president from office (the Senate said it will take up the vote in the new year and the vote in that body needs a supermajority to convict Trump) - will, however, underscore the ongoing political divisions in Washington heading into next year's elections.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 18 points, or 0.06%, to 28,285, the S&P 500 gained 0.05% and the Nasdaq rose 0.11. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit all-time intraday highs during the session.
The three major stock market indexes closed at record highs Tuesday as stronger-than-expected housing data for November continued to support the bullish case for U.S. stocks.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) - Get Report and PSA Peugeot on Wednesday reached an agreement to merge in a combination that will create the world’s fourth-largest auto company.
"The merged entity will maneuver with speed and efficiency in an automotive industry undergoing rapid and fundamental changes," the automakers said Wednesday.
FedEx (FDX) - Get Report tumbled 9.21% to $148.20 Wednesday after the package-delivery giant said earnings in its fiscal second quarter fell 39% and it cut its earnings outlook for fiscal 2020.
General Mills (GIS) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings and re-affirmed its full-year profit guidance, as pet food sales supported top-line growth for the consumer brands giant.
Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report rose Wednesday after the chipmaker unveiled a series of deals with some of Asia's biggest tech companies as it continues to expand its offerings beyond its video gaming roots.