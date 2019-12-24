Stocks Rise as Wall Street's Record Run Keeps Rolling

Stocks rose Tuesday as Wall Street continues its record run in a holiday-shortened trading week. The S&P 500 has closed at a record high for three straight sessions; the Nasdaq has finished at all-time highs for eight consecutive trading days. Boeing is Real Money's Stock of the Day. The plane maker formally has told suppliers to halt shipments of 737 MAX parts for a month.

Stocks were higher Tuesday as Wall Street continues its record run in a holiday-shortened trading week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 11 points, or 0.04%, to 28,562, the S&P 500 gained 0.09%, and the Nasdaq was up 0.11%.

Stock markets in the U.S. will close at 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday (Christmas Eve) and will be be closed for Christmas Day on Wednesday.

Stocks closed Monday at record highs on optimism that a "phase one" trade agreement between the U.S. and China would be signed soon, and after the Dow got a lift from a rise in Boeing (BA) - Get Report, following the firing of the plane maker's CEO amid the 737 MAX fallout.

The S&P 500 finished Monday's session at a record high - its third straight - and the Nasdaq closed at a record high for the eighth consecutive trading day.

“Right now, a lot of people have gone home for the year and the path of least resistance is higher,” said Sameer Samana, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. “It’s hard to see any kind of meaningful trend change between now and the end of the year.”

Boeing was rising slightly Tuesday. The company has instituted more MAX 737-related damage-control measures, formally telling suppliers Monday to halt shipments of MAX parts for a month, just hours after ousting CEO Dennis Muilenburg and days after announcing it was halting production of the grounded plane.

A New York state judge struck down a New York City rule that would have limited how much time Uber (UBER) - Get Report, Lyft (LYFT) - Get Report and other for-hire vehicles could spend without passengers in the busiest parts of the city.

State Supreme Court Judge Lyle Frank called the city’s cruising cap “arbitrary and capricious.” The rule was expected to take effect in 2020.

Uber, meanwhile, said Tuesday that former CEO Travis Kalanick would be leaving the company's board, effective Dec. 31, to focus on "his new business and philanthropic endeavors."