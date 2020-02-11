Stocks Higher as Wall Street Looks Past Risks to Growth From the Coronavirus

Stocks extended gains Tuesday even as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank was monitoring risks from the coronavirus on the U.S. and world economies. Coronavirus update: 1,018 deaths, more than 43,000 infected. Sprint is Real Money's Stock of the Day after its long-awaited merger with T-Mobile US TMUS finally won approval from a federal court judge.

Stocks extended gains Tuesday even as forecasts for China's growth were slashed as the coronavirus continues to spread and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank was monitoring risks from the virus on the U.S. and world economies.

“In particular, we are closely monitoring the emergence of the coronavirus, which could lead to disruptions in China that spill over to the rest of the global economy,” Powell said in prepared remarks ahead of testimony Tuesday before the House Financial Services Committee.

Powell didn't specifically say whether the coronavirus outbreak changed the Fed's expectations for U.S. economic growth.

“The (Federal Open Market Committee) believes that the current stance of monetary

policy will support continued economic growth, a strong labor market and inflation returning to the committee’s symmetric 2% objective,” Powell said. “As long as incoming information about the economy remains broadly consistent with this outlook, the

current stance of monetary policy will likely remain appropriate.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 84 points, or 0.29%, to 29,361, the S&P 500 gained 0.42% and the Nasdaq was up 0.5%. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 set all-time intraday highs in trading Tuesday.

"The coronavirus clearly presents a risk to the global economy - the Chinese economy is four times greater than it was during the SARS outbreak and China has established itself as the most critical link in the global supply chain," said Danielle DiMartino Booth, CEO and chief strategist of Quill Intelligence and a former adviser to former Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher. "With a city the size of Sweden’s economy offline for a third week, it would seem rate cuts are a given, which throws out Powell’s mid-cycle adjustment soft landing scenario."

China's National Health Commission said the number of deaths from the virus rose to 1,018, while the number of new infections has climbed beyond 43,000.

With factories shuttered, businesses closed and travel affected, China's first-quarter GDP likely will slow considerably, or possibly even contract, if the spread of the virus continues to accelerate into March, analysts have cautioned.

Sprint (S) - Get Report was surging Tuesday after its long-awaited merger with T-Mobile US TMUS finally won approval from a federal court judge over the objections of several state attorneys general.

"Having been tasked with predicting the future state of the national and local (retail wireless) markets both with and without the merger, and relying on both the evidence at trial and the various judicial tools available, the Court concludes that the proposed merger is not reasonably likely to substantially lessen competition," wrote Judge Victor Marrero of the U.S. District Court for Southern New York in his 173-page ruling.

Under Armour (UAA) - Get Report posted a surprise fourth-quarter loss and forecast weaker 2020 sales and near-term uncertainty linked to China's coronavirus.

Hasbro (HAS) - Get Report jumped on Tuesday after the toy and game company posted earnings that blew past analysts’ forecasts amid an exceptionally strong holiday season driven by sales of its "Frozen 2," "Avengers" and "Spider-Man" franchised toys and dolls.

Mastercard (MA) - Get Report said it received “in-principle approval” from the People's Bank of China, the country's central bank, to set up a bank card clearing business in China, granting it access to the country's $27 trillion payments market.

Mastercard is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells MA? Learn more now.