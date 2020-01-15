Dow and S&P 500 Set Records as Wall Street Awaits Signing of Trade Pact

Stocks rise ahead of the formal signing Wednesday of the phase one U.S.-China trade agreement.

Stocks were rising ahead of the formal signing Wednesday of the phase one U.S.-China trade agreement. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 set all-time intraday highs. Target is Real Money's Stock of the Day. The retailer said sales of toys, electronics and home furnishings over the critical holiday shopping season weren’t as strong as expected, and warned that overall growth for its fiscal fourth quarter likely will be lower than predicted. Bank of America beat earnings estimates as loan growth offset narrowing interest rate margins at the consumer-focused lender.

Stocks were higher Wednesday ahead of the formal signing of the phase one U.S.-China trade agreement amid questions over the removal of existing tariffs and the willingness of both sides to follow-through with commitments linked to the accord.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 125 points, or 0.43%, to 29,065, the S&P 500 was up 0.32% and the Nasdaq was higher by 0.39%. The Dow and the S&P 500 set all-time intraday highs.

The Dow ended slightly higher Tuesday but trimmed gains following a report that said existing tariffs on billions of dollars of Chinese-made goods would remain in place until after the 2020 presidential election. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed closer Tuesday.

Details of the agreement are expected to be released at a signing ceremony later Wednesday at the White House.

Bank of America (BAC) - Get Report earned 74 cents a share in the fourth quarter, beating analysts' estimates by 6 cents, as loan growth offset narrowing interest rate margins at the consumer-focused lender.

Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report posted weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings under its new reporting format, thanks in part to a litigation charge that clouded solid revenue.

UnitedHealth (UNH) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, and reiterated its full-year profit forecast as Optum sales once again paced growth for the country's biggest managed care company.

Target (TGT) - Get Report said sales of toys, electronics and home furnishings over the critical holiday shopping season weren’t as strong as expected, and warned that overall growth for its fiscal fourth quarter likely will be lower than predicted.

