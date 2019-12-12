Dow Hits Record Intraday High as Trump Says U.S. and China 'Getting Very Close' to a Trade Pact

With the Federal Reserve holding steady on interest rates, investors now turn to the stalled U.S.-China trade talks.

Stocks were higher Thursday and the three major stock indexes touched record intraday highs after Donald Trump issued a tweet saying the U.S. and China were "getting very close to a big deal." Lululemon Athletica is Real Money's Stock of the Day. The activewear company issued guidance for the holiday quarter that disappointed Wall Street. General Electric was rising after UBS raised its rating on the industrial company to buy from hold.

With the Federal Reserve holding steady on interest rates, investors turned to U.S.-China trade talks as the president meets with his most senior trade advisers and mulls whether to apply or delay tariffs on around $160 billion worth of China-made goods that are set to kick in on Dec. 15.

The Wall Street Journal reported U.S. negotiators have offered to slash existing tariffs by as much as half on roughly $360 billion of Chinese-made goods as well as to cancel a new round of levies set to take effect on Sunday. The Journal cited people briefed on the matter.

Earlier this week, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow had said the "reality is those tariffs are still on the table, the Dec. 15 tariffs, and the president has indicated if the short strokes remaining in negotiations do not pan out to his liking that those tariffs could go back into place."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average came off its highs but was still up 146 239 points, or 0.52%, to 28,057, the S&P 500 was up 0.59%, and the Nasdaq gained 0.38%. The three indexes hit record intraday highs during the session.

Leading the Dow were Cisco Systems (CSCO) - Get Report, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get Report and Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report.

The U.S. central bank voted unanimously Wednesday to keep the country's benchmark interest rate unchanged while signalling little chance of a near-term move as the economy - and most importantly, jobs and inflation - continues to perform.

"Our economic outlook remains a favorable one, despite global developments and ongoing risks," Powell said . "As the year progressed we adjusted the stance of monetary policy to cushion the economy and provide some insurance. This shift has helped support the economy and has kept the outlook on track."

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) - Get Report is Real Money's Stock of the Day. Shares tumbled after the activewear company issued guidance for the fourth quarter that disappointed Wall Street.

General Electric (GE) - Get Report rose Thursday after analysts at UBS predicted a 2020 "inflection point" for the company and its ongoing turnaround under CEO Larry Culp.

UBS analyst Markus Mittermaier boosted his price target on GE to $14, one of the highest on Wall Street and a $1.50 increase from his previous estimate. He also lifted his rating on the shares to buy from hold, citing improvements to the industrial company's balance sheet that will lead to stronger cash flows in the coming year.

U.K. voters, meanwhile, were heading to the polls for their third general election in four years, hoping to unlock the nation's ongoing Brexit stalemate by election a government that is either committed to leave the European Union or promising to offer a second referendum on its membership in the world's biggest economic bloc.

Weekly jobless claims in the U.S. rose last week by 49,000 to 252,000, the highest level since the week ended Sept. 30, 2017, the Labor Department said.

Producer prices in the U.S. in November were unchanged, below economists' estimates of a 0.2% increase, indicating that inflation at the wholesale level remains tame.