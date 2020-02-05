Stocks Rise as Market Rally Extends to a Third Day

The major U.S. stock market averages rise for a third consecutive session.

Stocks surged following reports from China of a possible breakthrough in treatment for patients infected by the deadly coronavirus. Walt Disney is Real Money's Stock of the Day after the entertainment and media giant said Disney+ subscribers have risen to nearly 29 million. General Motors posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings but said costs linked to a union strike in 2019 totaled $3.6 billion.

Stocks surged Wednesday and global stocks rallied following reports from China of a possible breakthrough in treatment for patients infected by the deadly coronavirus.

Researchers at Zhejiang University were reported to have found a drug that will effectively treat patients suffering from the respiratory illness that has killed nearly 500 people and infected nearly 25,000 more.

The World Health Organization said, however, that there "are no known effective therapeutics against this 2019-nCoV.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 278 points, or 0.97%, to 29,086, the S&P 500 rose 0.87% and the Nasdaq was up 0.84%. It was the third straight day of gains for the major market averages.

The gains followed Wall Street's broad rally in the previous session that saw the Dow jump more than 400 points and the tech-heavy Nasdaq record an all-time high.

Donald Trump put the economy and the strength of the stock market front and center in his third State of the Union address on Tuesday, effectively kicking off his re-election campaign by ticking off the many economic milestones achieved since he took over as president.

“Jobs are booming, incomes are soaring, poverty is plummeting, crime is falling,” Trump said at the beginning of his speech. “Confidence is surging, and our country is thriving and highly respected again.”

Trump's statements were supported by jobs data released Wednesday by Automatic Data Processing that indicated private-sector employment jumped 291,000 in January, well ahead of economists' forecasts. It was the largest gain since May 2015.

The ADP data is a precursor to the official U.S. jobs report for January that will be released Friday.

Trump also boasted about the stock market’s performance since he began his term as president.

“Since my election, U.S. stock markets have soared 70%, adding more than $12 trillion to our nation’s wealth,” Trump said.

Merck (MRK) - Get Report reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.16 a share, 1 cent higher than analysts' estimates but sales of $11.87 billion, an increase of 8% from a year earlier, came up short.

Merck also said it will spin off its women's healthcare division into a separate company as it focuses on "growth pillars" in oncology, vaccines and hospital and animal health.

General Motors (GM) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings but said costs linked to a union strike in 2019 totaled $3.6 billion.

Looking into 2020, GM said it expects adjusted earnings of between $5.75 to $6.25 a share, compared with forecasts of $6.23 a share, and operating cash flow in the region of $13 billion to $14.5 billion.

GM's report was better than that of rival Ford (F) - Get Report, which saw its shares tumble after missing fourth-quarter earnings expectations and issung a disappointing outlook for 2020.

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Report rose Wednesday after the entertainment and media giant posted fiscal first-quarter and sales that beat analysts' estimates thanks to the outperformance of its direct-to-consumer video offering, Disney+.

Disney+ ended the quarter with 26.5 million subscribers, beating analysts' estimates of 20 to 25 million, and accumulated an additional 2 million so far in 2020 thanks to new sign-ups directly on Disney and through various distributors..