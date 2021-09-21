Stocks Rebound As Evergrande Worries Fade With Fed Meeting Now In Focus

Wall Street looks set to rebound from its biggest single-day decline in four months Tuesday as investors shift focus from China Evergrande's failure to the Fed's two-day policy meeting.

Wall Street futures rebounded firmly Tuesday as investors looked to claw back losses from the biggest single-day decline in nearly four months amid ongoing concerns over the fate of China's indebted property giant Evergrande and the start of the Federal Reserve's crucial policy meeting.



Global stocks stabilized Tuesday, as well, with Asia booking modest gains -- even as mainland China markets remained closed for a public holiday -- and Europe getting a modest bounce from the loosening of travel restrictions with the United States and an impressive debt for newly-listed Universal Music Group, which now boasts a market value of more than $55 billion.

A late-hour rally on Wall Street pared some of yesterday's declines, the largest since May, as investors took a second look at the impact of China Evergrande's impending default and scooped up cheap stocks heading into tomorrow's announcement from the Fed from its two-day policy meeting.

Further support Tuesday could also come from Washington, where House Democrats are working on a bill they say would not only fund the government after the September 30 budget deadline but also suspend the looming debt ceiling.

Markets may also be sneaking early looks ahead to the third quarter earnings season, which begins next month, when collective S&P 500 profits are forecast to grow by 29.5% from last year to a share-weighted $413.4 billion.

"We’ve been arguing that the US economy is in good shape -- the recent COVID-surge notwithstanding -- and continuing to improve, however, markets were likely to experience at least a 5% pullback (potentially more) at some point this year and that it was worth keeping focused on the bigger picture," said Chris Zaccarelli, CIO for the Independent Advisor Alliance.

"There will be many who will try to time the market, but it is exceedingly difficult to do it consistently and without losing more than can be gained by avoiding the occasional air pocket in an otherwise spectacular bull market that won’t be interrupted until the next recession is imminent," he added.

Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average are indicating a 320 point opening bell gain Tuesday, paced by energy and financial shares, while those linked to the S&P 500 are priced for a 38 point rebound from yesterday's slump, which pulled the benchmark into a month-to-date decline of around 3.65%.

Nasdaq Composite futures are set for a more modest 120 point gain, however, as some of the big tech names that lead yesterday's decline may struggle to find favor as benchmark 10-year note yields hold at 1.336%.

Lennar (LEN) - Get Lennar Corporation Class A Report shares were a notable pre-market mover Tuesday, falling 3.1% to $95.22 each after the country's second-largest homebuilder added its name to the list of companies concerned about supply chain disruptions to the housing market.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Report shares were also in focus, rising 1.2% to $165.75 each, after it published data showing that a second short of its coronavirus vaccine provided a significant increase in protection against the disease in a large-scale U.S. trial.

Away from equities, oil prices were also on the rise following yesterday's steep declines, helped by a modestly weaker dollar and news of an easing of arrival restrictions for fully-vaccinated travelers from around 33 countries, including China, India, Britain and the European Union, which could spark a late year boom in air traffic demand.

WTI futures for November delivery were marked 88 cents higher from Monday's close to change hands at $71.04 per barrel, while Brent contracts for the same month added 79 cents to trade at $74.72 per barrel.