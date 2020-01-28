Stocks Post Modest Rebound From Biggest One-Day Selloff Since October

Stocks rebound modestly from the worst one-day selloff since October as investors digest earnings reports from a series of blue-chip companies.

Stocks rose Tuesday, rebounding modestly from the worst one-day selloff since October as investors digested earnings reports from a series of blue-chip companies. The economic impact of the deadly coronavirus, which has killed 106 people in China with infections surging to more than 4,500, continues to linger over markets. Apple is Real Money's Stock of the Day. The tech giant reports earnings after the closing bell Tuesday.

Stocks were rising Tuesday as investors digested earnings reports from a series of blue-chip companies that could temporarily shift the market's focus away from the spread of the deadly coronavirus in Asia.

Traders also will be keyed on the Federal Reserve as it begins the first day of a two-day session. The central bank is expected to leave interest rates steady in its first meeting of 2020. An announcement from the Fed is expected Wednesday afternoon.

The economic impact of the deadly coronavirus, which has killed 106 people in China as infections have surged to more than 4,500, continues to linger over markets around the world, capping gains on Wall Street as investors move to safe-haven assets. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised U.S. travelers on Tuesday to avoid all non-essential trips to China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 69 points, or 0.24%, to 28,605, the S&P 500 gained 0.4% and the Nasdaq was up 0.69%.

U.S. stocks finished sharply lower Monday and global markets tumbled as investors weighed both the human and economic costs of the accelerating spread of the virus. The Dow plunged 453.93 points, or 1.6%, to close Monday at 28,535.80. It was the Dow's biggest one-day selloff since October.

Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report posted weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings as sales from its UpJohn division, as well as a key pain treatment, fell sharply from a year earlier.

Pfizer said it expects 2020 revenue in the range of $40.7 billion to $42.3 billion, and adjusted earnings in the range of $2.25 to $2.35 a share.

3M (MMM) - Get Report posted weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings as industrial sales weakness offset strength in the company's health care division.

Looking into 2020, 3M said it expects organic, local-currency sales growth to be in the region of flat to up 2%, following a 2.6% decline during the fourth quarter, with reported earnings of between $9.30 and $9.75 a share. 3M also said it was ready to cut 1,500 jobs in a company-wide restructuring plan.

United Technologies (UTX) - Get Report reported fourth-quarter and full-year earnings that handily beat analysts’ estimates, though it warned of headwinds related to the ongoing grounding of Boeing's (BA) - Get Report 737 MAX aircraft.

Lockheed Martin's (LMT) - Get Report fourth-quarter earnings beat estimates as F-35 sales supported aeronautics revenue in the defense company's ongoing battle with Boeing.

Harley-Davidson (HOG) - Get Report, the motorcycle maker, posted earnings that missed analysts’ forecasts due to the impact of China and European Union tariffs that took a bite out of U.S. sales.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report, eBay (EBAY) - Get Report and Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Report report earnings after the closing bell Tuesday.

Speaking of Apple, the tech giant has asked its suppliers to make up to 80 million iPhones over the first half of 2020, an increase of 10% from a year earlier, people familiar with Apple's planning told the Nikkei Asian Review.

Apple has booked orders for up to 65 million of its older iPhones, mostly from the iPhone 11 series, and up to 15 million units of a new cheaper model that it plans to unveil in March, Nikkei reported. Apple ordered about 73 million iPhones in the same period last year.

Suppliers warned, however, that Apple's supply chain could be hit by the spread of the coronavirus in China's Hubei Province. Apple's main manufacturing centers are in nearby Henan and Guangdong provinces.

Durable goods orders jumped 2.4% in December but the Commerce Department said orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft declined 0.9%. Economists had expected core durable goods to remain unchanged.