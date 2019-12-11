Stocks Rise With Fed Expected to Hold Steady on Interest Rates

Stocks move higher ahead of the Federal Reserve's final policy meeting of the year and amid the ongoing uncertainty surrounding U.S.-China trade negotiations.

Stocks rise Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's final policy meeting of 2019. Chevron is Real Money's Stock of the Day. The oil giant said it expects to write down as much as $11 billion in the fourth quarter, more than half of it from its Appalachia natural gas assets, after a slump in prices. Home Depot said it expects overall sales growth of between 3.5% and 4% next year, missing forecasts of 4.3%.

Stocks moved higher Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's final policy meeting of the year and amid the ongoing uncertainty surrounding U.S.-China trade negotiations.

The Fed, which has lowered interest rates three times in 2019, will wrap up its two-day policy meeting later Wednesday in Washington with a statement at 2 p.m. ET that is expected to include no changes to its benchmark interest rate of 1.5% to 1.75%. The central bank also is expected to reiterate its view that only a "material shock" to the domestic economy would knock it from its current wait-and-see stance on future interest rate moves.

Therefore, investor focus has shifted to President Trump's chances of delaying tariffs on $160 billion of China-made goods, many of them consumer products, which are set to kick in on Dec. 15.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14 points, or 0.05%, to 27,896, the S&P 500 was up 0.28% and the Nasdaq rose 0.34%.

Stocks closed lower Tuesday amid reports that negotiators for the U.S. and China were working toward an agreement that could delay the additional tariffs from kicking in on Sunday.

Shares of oil and natural gas producer and refiner Chevron (CVX) - Get Report were lower on Wednesday after the company said it expects to write down as much as $11 billion in the fourth quarter, more than half of it from its Appalachia natural gas assets, after a slump in prices.

Saudi Aramco shares, meanwhile, posted solid gains on their first day of trading in Riyadh, boosting the value of the world's biggest oil company - and history's biggest initial public offering - closer to the government's $2 trillion target

Home Depot (HD) - Get Report declined Wednesday after the world's biggest home-improvement retailer issued fresh 2020 sales guidance following last month's disappointing third-quarter earnings.

Home Depot said it expects overall sales growth of between 3.5% and 4% next year, missing the Refinitiv forecast of 4.3%, with a similar range estimated for comparable-store sales. Home Depot also reaffirmed its 2019 earnings guidance that sees growth of 3.1% from 2018's total of $10.03 a share.

Dave & Buster's (PLAY) - Get Report posted third-quarter adjusted earnings of 10 cents a share, beating analysts' estimates, as revenue jumped 6.1% to $299.4 million.

GameStop GME plunged sharply after the video game retailer posted a wider-than-expected third-quarter loss and lowered its full-year profit guidance as gamers continued to put off new purchases in advance of 2020 PS4 and Xbox releases.

The Labor Department said Wednesday the consumer price index increased 0.3% in November, more than expected. Year over, CPI has risen 2.1% vs. 1.8% in October.