Dow Rises as Wall Street Seeks a Fifth Day of Gains

Stocks traded higher Tuesday as Wall Street sought gains for a fifth consecutive session. ROKU is Real Money's Stock of the Day. The video streaming service said its chief financial officer would step down after nearly five years with the company. Boeing turned higher after the plane maker said it would halt production of its troubled 737 MAX model in January.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38 points, or 0.14%, to 28,274, the S&P 500 gained 0.08% but the Nasdaq slipped 0.02%. The S&P 500 hit an all-time intraday high in Tuesday's session.

Leading the Dow higher Tuesday were Home Depot (HD) - Get Report, Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report. Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, meanwhile, hit a record high of $281.77 on Tuesday.

Stocks closed at record highs Monday as Wall Street gave cautious approval to the phase-one trade agreement between the U.S. and China.

Optimism about the trade deal was giving stocks another jolt Tuesday after White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow insisted that the trade pact with China was "absolutely done" and would see a doubling of U.S. exports to Beijing in the coming years.

Gains were further enhanced by stronger-than-expected housing data for November, which showed building permits rise 1.4% to a 12-and-a-half year high of 1.482 million units, while housing starts jumped 13.6% from last year as mortgage rates remained at multi-year lows.

Boeing (BA) - Get Report said it will halt production of its troubled 737 MAX model in January as the plane’s return to flight faces further delays and inventories build.

The aircraft maker said it has about 400 737 MAX aircraft in storage.

The MAX has been grounded since March after deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed a total of 346 people.

"The FAA and global regulatory authorities determine the timeline for certification and return to service. We remain fully committed to supporting this process. It is our duty to ensure that every requirement is fulfilled, and every question from our regulators answered," the company said in a statement.

Boeing shares turned higher, rising 0.76% to $329.63 after trading lower for most of the day.

Netflix's (NFLX) - Get Report growth overseas is accelerating and in a regulatory filing the streaming giant said it has 90 more than million customers abroad.

Those subscribers, which include more than 47 million in Europe, the Middle East

and Africa, are more than the 60 million customers Netflix has in the United States, where growth is slowing.

Netflix issued the filing ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings report in January, when the company will release membership numbers by region for the first time.

Roku (ROKU) - Get Report declined after the video streaming service said its chief financial officer would step down after nearly five years with the company.

Steve Louden, who joined Roku in 2015, will leave the company next year but plans to stay on to assist with is transition to a new financial chief before returning to his native Seattle.

Louden, 47, largely has been credited with not only Roku's rapid growth since its 2017 initial public offering, but also his ability to argue the company's complex financial and business metrics to investors in a market that is seeing intense competition from much larger rivals including Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report, Apple (AAPL) - Get Report and Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Report.

Eli Lilly (LLY) - Get Report was higher after the drugmaker confirmed earnings guidance for 2019 and said revenue will continue to grow in the coming year.