Dow Lower as Wall Street Preps for an Eventful Week

Stocks declined Monday for the first time in four sessions, ahead of what is set to be a major week of risk events. Macy's is Real Money's Stock of the Day. Analysts at Goldman Sachs lowered their rating on the struggling retailer. Merck will acquire oncology specialist ArQule in a $2.7 billion deal that marks the latest in a string of takeovers in the cancer drug sector.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 61 points, or 0.22%, to 27,953, the S&P 500 fell 0.06% and the Nasdaq was down 0.06%.

The Federal Reserve will meet Tuesday and Wednesday for its final session of the year, while Christine Lagarde will chair her first meeting as president of the European Central Bank on Thursday. That same day, voters in Britain will head to the polls for their third national election in four years with the aim of delivering a majority government that can unlock the country's current Brexit deadlock.

In addition, House Democrats could vote on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump this week.

Each of these events precedes what could be a significant increase in U.S. tariffs on China-made goods, which are set to kick in on Dec. 15, and will include around $160 billion in consumer items such as toys and cellphones.

The mid-December tariff deadline comes amid a protracted slowdown in China exports, which fell for a fourth consecutive month in November, narrowing China's trade surplus with the United States to around $24.6 billion.

Stocks closed higher Friday with the Dow jumping more than 300 points after the Labor Department said U.S. employers added 266,000 jobs in November, well above estimates of 184,000. The report also showed unemployment falling to a 50-year low.

For the week, the Dow declined 0.1%, the S&P 500 rose 0.2% and the Nasdaq finished with a loss of 0.1%.

Macy's (M) - Get Report is Real Money's Stock of the Day. Analysts at Goldman Sachs lowered their rating on the struggling retailer. The stock, however, roe 2.24% to $15.49.

Merck (MRK) - Get Report will acquire oncology specialist ArQule (ARQL) - Get Report in a $2.7 billion deal that marks the latest in a string of takeovers in the cancer drug sector. Merck fell 0.3% while ArQule jumped nearly 104% to $19.70.

Bristol-Myers (BMY) - Get Report shares rose 2.1% Monday to $61.20 after the company said a new cancer treatment, which it acquired through its $74 billion takeover of Celgene, had solid results from an early clinical trial.