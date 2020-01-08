Stocks Move Higher as Escalation of U.S.-Iran Crisis Not Expected

Stocks are slightly higher after Iran launches a counterattack on U.S. forces in Iraq.

Stocks rise modestly Wednesday after Iranian missiles struck two American military bases in Iraq. Boeing fell Wednesday after a 737-800 crashed shortly after take-off in Tehran, killing all 176 passengers on board following what authorities said was an engine failure. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted weaker-than-expected fiscal first-quarter earnings and same-store sales in the U.S. missed analysts' forecasts.

Stocks were up modestly Wednesday after Iranian missiles struck two American military bases in Iraq.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it fired 15 missiles at two U.S. air base installations in Iraq in retaliation for the drone strike Jan. 3 that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

"Iran took and concluded proportionate measures in self-defense," Iranian Foreign Minister Jawad Zarif said in a statement via his official Twitter account. "We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression."

Donald Trump said he would make a statement on the attacks at 11 a.m. ET Wednesday, but seemed to suggest there were no American casualties, despite Iranian TV reports that 80 people were killed in the strikes.

Gold rallied past $1,600 an ounce for the first time since March 2013 and global oil prices rose but have since turned lower amid the rising military tensions in the Gulf region, which is home to around half of the world's crude production.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 6 points, or 0.02%, to 28,590, the S&P 500 rose 0.21% and the Nasdaq gained 0.22%.

Giving stocks a boost were jobs gains in the U.S. private sector in December. Automatic Data Processing said the U.S. added 202,000 jobs during the month, well above expectations of 165,000.

A Boeing 737-800 crashed shortly after take-off in Tehran, killing all 176 passengers on board following what authorities said was an engine failure.

Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, a Boeing 737-800NG taking off from Tehran and bound for Kiev, was carrying 167 passengers from seven countries and nine crew members, Ukrainian officials said, and had last passed a technical inspection as early as Jan. 6.

Boeing said in a statement that it was "aware of the media reports out of Iran and we are gathering more information."

The crash is the latest in a series of disasters for Boeing, including two fatal accidents involving its flagship 737 MAX between 2018 and 2019 that triggered the grounding in mid-March of the entire MAX fleet and the ultimate firing of CEO Dennis Muilenberg.

The 737-800 doesn't have the same software system as the 737 MAX that has been identified as the cause of the crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia that took the lives of 346 people.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) - Get Report posted weaker-than-expected fiscal first-quarter earnings but stuck to its full-year profit guidance. International pharmacy sales at the drugstore chain slumped and same-store sales in the U.S. missed forecasts.

Constellation Brands (STZ) - Get Report , the wine and beer importer, reported better-than-expected fiscal third-quarter earnings, even as it posted another loss related to its investment in Canadian pot company Canopy Growth (CGC) - Get Report.

Lennar (LEN) - Get Report, the homebuilder, posted fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that topped Wall Street estimates as deliveries and new orders in the period jumped.

Macy's M posted better-than-expected same-store sales for holiday period.