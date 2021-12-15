U.S. Stocks Mixed As Fed Taper Decision Looms; Retail Sales In Focus

U.S. stocks are trading flat Wednesday ahead of perhaps the the most crucial Federal Reserve policy meeting in at least two years.

U.S. equity futures edged traded mixed Wednesday, with investors keeping risk appetite in check ahead of perhaps the the most crucial Federal Reserve policy meeting in at least two years.

Markets are expecting a hawkish tone to today's statement, expected at 2:00 PM Eastern time, with bets on an accelerated timeline for reducing the pact of its $90 billion in monthly bond purchases and hints of a mid-2022 rate hike as inflation continues to surge past previous targets.

Both consumer price and factory gate inflation readings came in at the fastest pace in nearly 40 year last month, powered by a combination of energy price surges, supply chain disruptions and labor market tightness.

That's not only pushed the Fed into changing its view on futures inflation readings -- Powell himself said it was time to retire the word "transitory" -- but also has traders betting on near-term rate hikes.

Investors have also had to navigate some conflicting overnight data, as well, including a big miss on November retail sales in China and the fastest reading of U.K. inflation in at least 10 years. November retail sales will also hit the tape at 8:30 am Eastern time.

Add more Omicron concerns to the mix -- alongside a warning on its virulence from the World Health Organization -- and its easy to understand why markets reluctant to extend risk ahead of the Fed statement.

"Omicron is spreading at a rate we have not seen with any previous variant," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters. "Even if Omicron does cause less severe disease, the sheer number of cases could once again overwhelm unprepared health systems.

On Wall Street, futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average are indicating a modest 20 point opening bell gain while those tied to the S&P 500 are priced for a 3 point bump.

Futures tied to the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite -- which has fallen 2.5% over the past two days -- are indicating a 10 point decline at the start of trading as benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields hold at 1.432% in overnight trading.

Eli Lilly (LLY) - Get Eli Lilly and Company Report shares were a notable pre-market mover, rising 4.25% after the drugmaker lifted its forecast for Covid therapy sales, while boosting its full-year profit estimate, heading into an investor day presentation in Indianapolis.

Toyota Motor Co (TM) - Get Toyota Motor Corp. Report shares surged Wednesday after the world's biggest carmaker unveiled a $70 billion investment commitment to boost its sales of electric vehicles by the end of the decade.

Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda said he wants to have a full line-up of 30 battery electric vehicles (BEVs) on sale by 2030, a figure that would double the total it expects for 2025, while adding another $4.5 billion to its battery development spending, which already includes a new plant in North Carolina.

Elon Musk was also back in the headlines, this time taking on Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren in a Twitter battle focused on his recent decision to dump $13 billion in Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report shares in order to meet tax obligations.

In overseas markets, Europe's Stoxx 600 was marked 0.44% higher by mid-the close of trading in Frankfurt, while the Asia region MSCI ex-Japan index closed out the session with a 0.55% decline.

U.S. oil prices edged lower, with Omicron concerns hitting demand bets ahead of the Energy Department's weekly crude stocks update at 10:30 am Eastern time.

WTI futures for January delivery were marked 90 cents lower from Tuesday's close to change hands at $69.84 per barrel while Brent contracts for February, the global pricing benchmark, fell 78 cents to $72.93 per barrel.