Stocks Sink on Wall Street's Next-to-Last Trading Day of 2019

Stocks were down sharply Monday on the next-to-last trading day of 2019. Crude oil prices were rising following U.S. airstrikes in Iraq and Syria. Walt Disney is Real Money's Stock of the Day. When Disney-made films are combined with movies from 20th Century Fox, which Disney acquired earlier in 2019, the company represented 38% of the U.S. movie industry’s nearly $11.3 billion take in 2019.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 195 points, or 0.68%, to 28,449, the S&P 500 declined 0.55% and the Nasdaq was down 0.94%.

Leading the Dow lower were Home Depot (HD) - Get Report, International Business Machines (IBM) - Get Report and Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report.

The Dow and the S&P 500 closed at record highs again Friday but the Nasdaq fell to end its 11-day winning streak.

U.S. airstrikes in Iraq and Syria were taking steam out of stocks but boosted crude oil prices.

The U.S. military strikes late Sunday, carried out in response to the killing of an American contractor and four U.S. servicemen working at an Iraqi military base, reportedly killed as many as 25 Kataib Hezbollah fighters and could trigger renewed tensions between Washington and Tehran heading into the new year.

Oil prices extended gains as traders bet the military action would slow Iraqi exports.

West Texas Intermediate crude contracts for February edged up 0.24% to $61.87 a barrel.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report rose earlier in Monday's session after it delivered its first cars built in China on Monday to 15 customers who are employees of the electric vehicle maker. But the stock turned sharply lower after an analyst at Cowen said he expects the company's full-year delivery total to miss the low end of Tesla's guidance.

Tesla shares fell 3.94% Monday to $413.42.

Nio (NIO) - Get Report, the Chinese electric vehicle company, reported a fiscal third-quarter loss narrower than expected, and said revenue jumped 25% and vehicle deliveries rose more than 35%.

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Report is Real Money's Stock of the Day. When Disney-made films are combined with movies from 20th Century Fox, which Disney acquired earlier in 2019, the company represented 38% of the U.S. movie industry’s nearly $11.3 billion take in 2019, according to Comscore.

Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report drifted lower Monday following a weekend outage that affected the personal account of Donald Trump.