Stocks Make Move Higher Amid Rise in Coronavirus Death Toll

Stocks turn higher even though a rise in the number of new cases of the coronavirus rattles investors.

Stocks turned higher Monday despite the number of new cases of the coronavirus rising in China and factories and businesses there struggling to start production following a Lunar New Year break that was extended to help stem the spread of the outbreak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 49 points, or 0.17%, to 29,152, the S&P 500 was up 0.18% and the Nasdaq gained 0.35%. Wall Street closed lower Friday following four days of gains after the U.S. economy added more jobs than expected in January but worries about the spread of coronavirus lingered.

The virus has killed 910 people and infected nearly 46,000. The coronavirus has now killed more people than the SARS epidemic in 2002-2003.

China has pledged about $10 billion to combat the pandemic, which has forced businesses to close, shuttered factories and severed transportation links as citizens attempt to avoid contracting the respiratory illness.

Most operations within Apple (AAPL) - Get Report iPhone maker Foxconn will remain closed “until further notice,” the company said, in another sign of the impact the coronavirus was having on both the Chinese economy as well as companies’ global supply chains.

Tesla TSLA, meanwhile, said its plant in Shanghai resumed production Monday, following a government-ordered break to help combat the coronavirus.

Tesla had said the closure of the $2 billion Shanghai gigafactory would delay Model 3 deliveries in the world's largest car market, and also extend the ramp-up of production of its benchmark sedan, which it hopes will hit 150,000 a year when the newly opened facility is running at peak capacity.

General Motors (GM) - Get Report said it would restart production in China beginning Feb. 15.

Xerox (XRX) - Get Report raised its bid for the much-larger HP Inc. (HPQ) - Get Report to $24 a share from its previous bid of $22. The bid now consists of $18.40 a share in cash and 0.149 of a Xerox shares for each HP share.

Allergan (AGN) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and said it expects its impending $63 billion takeover by AbbVie (ABBV) - Get Report to close by the end of March.