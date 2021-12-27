Stocks Look To Extend 'Santa Claus Rally', But Covid Concerns Mount

Wall Street looks set to maintain its bullish end-of-year run as stocks extend gains despite increasing concerns over the pace of breadth of Omicron infections in major economies around the world.

U.S. equity futures edged higher Monday, following on from another record high for the S&P 500 last Thursday, as investors cautiously track global Covid infections into the traditionally quiet, but often bullish, post Christmas week.

Stocks are largely holding onto gains since the Omicron variant was first identified in late last month, with the S&P 500 up around 0.5% since November 24, but accelerating case rates, alongside warnings of complacency from health officials, is starting to find its way into equity market analysis.

China, in fact, is in the throes of its biggest spike in Covid cases in nearly two years, as the newly-identified Omicron variant continues its rapid acceleration through major economies around the world, triggering flight cancellations, new restrictions on business and upheaval in professional and collegiate athletics.

Trading volumes are likely to be thin this week, however, and a lack of top-tier data releases could keep stocks in a tight range over the five-day stretch heading into New Year's Eve, when markets will close at 2:00 pm Eastern time.

Still, Wall Street is looking to extend its so-called 'Santa Claus' rally, where stocks generally rise over the final five trading days over Christmas and the the first two sessions of the following year.

Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average are indicating a modest 70 point opening bell gain to kick-off the week, while those linked to the S&P 500 are priced for a 15 point bump from Thursday's record close, the 67th of the year.

The Nasdaq Composite is looking to open 65 points higher as benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields hold at 1.492% in early New York trading.

Retail stocks could see some action today, however, following data from Mastercard (MA) - Get Mastercard Incorporated Class A Report showing holiday sales surged the most in nearly two decades this season.

Overall retail sales for the period between November 1 and December 24 rose 8.5% from last year, Mastercard said in its SpendingPulse report, lead by an 11% leap in online shopping.

Airlines, however, are likely to remain in the red after a weekend of Christmas travel chaos that saw global carriers cancel nearly 5,000 flights sparking travel chaos from Tokyo to Toronto, amid the worldwide surge in Covid infections that crippled staffing levels.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) - Get Delta Air Lines, Inc. Report shares were marked 1.3% lower in in pre-market trading Monday to indicate an opening bell price of $38.80 each. American Airlines (AAL) - Get American Airlines Group, Inc. Report slumped 1.65% to $17.895 each while United Airlines (UAL) - Get United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Report was marked 2.12% lower at $43.92 each.

In overseas trading, Europe's region-wide Stoxx 600 was marked 0.36% higher by mid-day trading Frankfurt, hitting the highest levels in a month, while Asia's MSCI ex-Japan index added 0.05% heading into the end of the session and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo closed 0.37% lower at 28,676.46 points.