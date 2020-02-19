Stocks Rise as China Pledges to Boost Economy, Nasdaq and S&P 500 Set New Highs

Stocks rise after China moves to boost its economy as the coronavirus outbreak claims more than 2,000 lives.

Stocks rose Wednesday after China moved to boost its economy as the coronavirus outbreak that started in China now has claimed more than 2,000 lives.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 69 points, or 0.24%, to 29,301, the S&P 500 rose 0.39% and the Nasdaq gained 0.71%. he S&P 500 and Nasdaq set all-time intraday jighs in trading Tuesday.

While the number of new virus cases in China has been falling, the World Health Organization said there were a total of 75,203 confirmed cases of the disease with 2,009 deaths worldwide.

Market-watchers have been monitoring closely the economic fallout from the virus outbreak, in China and other parts of the world.

“Collapse in demand due to Covid-19 remains the key worry for the markets across the globe as the disease continues its spread,” said Prakash Sakpal, economist for Asia at ING.

Bloomberg reported that China was looking to possibly bail out its airlines, which have suffered amid virus-related travel restrictions, and The Wall Street Journal reported China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said Beijing would connect factories with technology companies to identify weak links in their supply chains.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report rose sharply Wednesday after analysts at Piper Sandlers lifted their price target on the stock.

The analysts, who raised their one-year price target on the stock by almost $200 to $928 a share, expects the electric vehicle company to not only keep making money on battery-powered cars but also on energy generation and the storage to run the cars.

General Electric (GE) - Get Report reportedly is in talks with Airbus as the jet engine maker's other big customer, Boeing (BA) - Get Report, continues to face headwinds surrounding its grounded 737 MAX aircraft.

Boeing, meanwhile, found debris in the fuel tanks of undelivered 737 MAX jets, the latest quality-control issue for the aerospace giant and the jet that has been grounded for nearly a year after two fatal crashes.

Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report is Real Money's Stock of the Day. The chipmaker's stock was upgraded to outperform by analysts at Bernstein and the price target was raised to $360 from $300 a share.

U.S. housing starts in January fell 3.6% to an annual pace of 1.57 million, according to the Commerce Department. Building permits, however, rose 9.2% to an annual pace of 1.55 million, the highest level in almost 13 years.