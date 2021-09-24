Stocks Futures Lower As Evergrande Default Saga, Supply Chain Chaos Weighs

Evergrande's default saga, as well as mounting supply chain issues, have stocks on the back foot Friday, with Wall Street futures slipping modestly into the red.

The Friday Market Minute

Global stocks peel back from this week's Fed-inspired rally as China Evergrande misses its dollar-bond debt payment and more companies caution on supply chain disruptions.

Evergrande enters 30-day grace period after missing an $83.5 million payment late Thursday, while the PBOC injects another $18.5 million into China's banking system as a cushion.

Bitcoin slides as the PBOC issues blanket ban on cryptocurrency trading, declaring it 'resolutely against the law'.

Nike cautions on holiday hit to sales as supply chains crumble, while Costco plans limits on key item purchases amid COVID-linked stockpiling.

Futures suggest a modestly softer open on Wall Street ahead of home sales data at 10:00 Eastern time and opening remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell at a virtual event in Washington.

U.S. equity futures slipped lower Friday, but look set to close out the week in positive territory, as investors debate the impact of a China Evergrande default and more companies caution on supply chain disruptions to holiday sales and earnings.

Bitcoin and cryptocurrency prices were also in focus Friday after the People's Bank of China issued a blanket ban on digital coins and currencies, declaring them "illegal financial activities that are strictly prohibited" in the government's latest financial sector crackdown.

China Evergrande, the indebted property developer at the heart of systemic risk concerns in Asia, missed an $83.5 million dollar-bond debt payment Thursday and entered a 30-day grace period that it must use to meet obligations for foreign creditors.

"The main problem for Evergrande currently is that it does not have enough money to complete the construction of existing residential property projects," said ING economist Iris Pang. "That means it cannot sell these properties and so cannot get cash to repay its debts."

The impact was muted in overnight trading, however, as the PBOC injected another $18.5 million into its financial system and markets rode Walls Street's solid Thursday rally sparked by a dovish Fed and its bullish assessment on U.S. growth.

Still, European stocks drifted lower as the impact of Nike's (NKE) - Get NIKE, Inc. (NKE) Report caution on supply chain disruptions, and a key survey of business conditions in Germany warned of a "bottleneck recession" in the region's biggest economy. In Britain, oil major BP plc said it had closed some of its gas stations, while the government braces for near-term fuel shortages, owing to a lack of truck drivers and overseas supplies.

On Wall Street, futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average are indicating a 105 point opening bell dip, while those linked to the S&P 500 are priced for a 22 point move to the downside.

Nasdaq Composite futures are set for a 110 point retreat as benchmark 10-year note yields rise to a multi-month high of 1.41% following yesterday's Treasury market sell-off.

Bitcoin prices were trading lower in the wake of the PBOC statement, falling 7.1% to $41,625.00 each, while prices for Ether fell 10.6% to $2,816.00 each.

Coinbase Global (COIN) shares slumped 4% lower to $228.25 each in pre-market trading, while Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Robinhood Report shares were down 2% at $45.00 each.

Nike shares slumped lower following its warning on supply chain disruption to holiday sales, falling 4.75% to $152.20 each.

Costco (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report, as well, noted supply chain impacts to its near-term outlook, adding that it will put limits on the purchases of key household items, including toilet paper and cleaning supplies, owing to an "uptick in Delta-related demand".

In other markets, the U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currency peers, was marked 0.3% lower at 93.156 in overnight trading, helping oil prices -- which are priced in dollars -- book modest gains amid ongoing concerns linked to domestic supply disruption from the impact of Hurricane Ida.

WTI crude futures for November delivery were marked 7 cents higher from last night's close at $73.37 per barrel while Brent crude contracts for November, the global benchmark, gained 11 cents to trade at $77.38 per barrel.