Stocks Tumble as Coronavirus Cases Spike

Wall Street trades lower after the number of coronavirus cases inside and outside China rises.

Stocks declined Friday after the number of new coronavirus cases spiked. Coronavirus update: 2,236 deaths and 75,465 confirmed cases, according to China's National Health Commission. Zscaler is Real Money's Stock of the Day after the cybersecurity company issued a weaker-than-expected profit forecast.

Stocks declined Friday and Asian shares tumbled after the number of new coronavirus cases spiked.

South Korea's report of 100 new cases of the coronavirus and a total of 204 renewed worries that the infection was spreading rapidly to other Asian economies despite efforts by the Chinese government to control the outbreak. Stocks in South Korea fell 1.5% on Friday.

China's National Health Commission reported a total of 75,465 confirmed cases of the virus and 2,236 deaths. The World Health Organization's numbers are higher: 76,767 confirmed cases and 2,247 deaths.

A plunge in car sales in China during the first two weeks of February was evidence that the virus outbreak clearly was having an impact on China's economy.

In Japan, the manufacturing sector saw activity decline in February to the lowest

level in more than seven years amid the fallout from the coronavirus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 113 points, or 0.39%, to 29,106, the S&P 500 fell 0.39% and the Nasdaq was down 0.37%.

Stocks in the U.S. fell Thursday, led by companies in the tech sector, as Wall Street grappled with concerns over the impact from the coronavirus on corporate profits.

Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Report said it expects the coronavirus outbreak in China to trim first-quarter earnings by 1 cent to 2 cents a share, and announced it was raising its quarterly dividend by 2.5% to 41 cent a share.

Deere (DE) - Get Report, the agriculture and turf equipment maker, posted fiscal first-quarter earnings that handily beat analysts’ forecasts and reiterated its fiscal 2020 profit guidance amid signs of sunny skies ahead for the U.S. farming sector.

Zscaler (ZS) - Get Report is Real Money's Stock of the Day after the cybersecurity company issued a weaker-than-expected profit forecast.

The stock was down 13.59% to $56.32 in trading Friday.

Wells Fargo (WFC) - Get Report is nearing a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Justice Department over the bank's sales scandal, The New York Times reported.

The settlements could be announced as soon as Friday, the Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

A German court ruled that Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report can resume cutting down trees so the electric vehicle company can build its first electric car factory in Europe.