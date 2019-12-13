Stocks Turn Higher as China Says Major Progress Made on Trade Agreement

Stocks turn higher after officials in Beijing say major progress was made in trade negotiations with the United States.

Stocks turn higher after officials in Beijing say major progress was made in trade negotiations with the United States. Costco is Real Money's Stock of the Day. The warehouse retailer declined Friday after saying a late Thanksgiving holiday held down fiscal first-quarter sales. Oracle posted mixed second-quarter earnings and said it has no plans to hire a co-CEO following the death of Mark Hurd earlier this year.

China said Friday it has agreed to the text of a phase-one trade agreement with the United States, marking one of the most significant advances of the 18-month trade war between the world's two biggest economies.

China's vice commerce minister told a special press briefing in Beijing that "major progress" has been made in recent trade negotiations and that the U.S. will follow-up on its promise to cancel previously imposed tariffs on China-made goods on a phased in basis.

Reports earlier said Donald Trump was prepared to suspend tariffs on China-made goods that were set to kick in on Dec. 15, and roll back levies put in place over the past 18 months. In exchange, China would make a $50 billion agricultural purchase commitment. The president, however, disputed a report from The Wall Street Journal on the tariff rollbacks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 74 points, or 0.26%, to 28,206, the S&P 500 rose 0.36% and the Nasdaq gained 0.28%. Each of the indexes hit record intraday highs.

Stocks finished higher Thursday - and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit new record closing highs - after reports first surfaced that U.S. negotiators reached the terms of a phase-one trade deal with China that now awaits approval from Trump.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson celebrated the biggest victory of his political life with a vow to take Britain out of the European Union in January following what he called the “irrefutable, irresistible, unarguable decision of the British people."

Johnson's Conservative Party won its largest Parliamentary majority in more than three decades on Thursday, securing at least 364 seats in the House of Commons and handing the Labour opposition its worst defeat since the 1930s. The result gives Johnson, the face of the 2016 referendum to leave the European Union, more than enough support to push through his stalled Brexit bill and pull Britain from the bloc as early as Jan. 31.

Software giant Oracle (ORCL) - Get Report traded lower Friday after posting mixed second-quarter earnings and saying it has no plans to hire a co-CEO following the death of Mark Hurd earlier this year.

Costco (COST) - Get Report, the warehouse retailer and Real Money's Stock of the Day, fell Friday after saying a late Thanksgiving holiday held down fiscal first-quarter sales.

E-commerce sales in the quarter, Costco said, were hurt by about 12 percentage points because the Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday retail sales rush occurred a week later than it did a year earlier.

Adobe (ADBE) - Get Report rose after the graphics-software company reported stronger-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter earnings.

Broadcom (AVGO) - Get Report slumped after the chipmaker's earnings in its fiscal fourth matched analysts' estimates and revenue came in slightly higher than forecasts.

Retail sales for November in the U.S. rose 0.2%, coming in below economists' estimates of up 0.5%.

"November sales were soft almost across the board, with electronics (up 0.7%, reversing their Oct drop) and nonstore (up 0.8%, below trend) the key exceptions," wrote Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. "The fourth quarter as a whole could yet be rescued by a strong December, though, and/or the November data could be revised up substantially.

"The sales numbers are volatile, and forecasting holiday season sales with confidence has been made very difficult by the structural shift in the timing of peak spending, towards Thanksgiving weekend and Cyber Monday; the latter this year fell in December," Shepherdson added.