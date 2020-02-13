Stocks Pull Back as Coronavirus Cases Jump in China

Stocks are lower after China reports a very large spike in new coronavirus cases.

Stocks declined Thursday after China reported a very large spike in new coronavirus cases. Coronavirus update: 1,370 deaths and more than 60,340 infected, with 15 cases confirmed in the United States. PepsiCo is Real Money's Stock of the Day after posting stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and forecasting solid sales growth for 2020.

Stocks declined Thursday after China reported a very large spike in new coronavirus cases using a new detection method, adding to concerns that the spread of the deadly virus has yet to be contained.

Health officials using computerized tomography techniques confirmed more than 15,000 new cases of the virus - known as Covid-19 - in Hubei province, where the disease was first identified. That boosted the cases in the province to just under 50,000 and China's nationwide total to around 60,000.

Only two of the 1,370 confirmed deaths from the disease have come from outside of China. But with the new detection methods unveiling a raft of new cases, and World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warning the outbreak "could still go in any direction," caution has replaced optimism heading into end of the trading week.

The United States confirmed its 15th case of the disease on Thursday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 139 points, or 0.47%, to 29,411, the S&P 500 was down 0.44% and the Nasdaq declined 0.33%. The three major stock market benchmark indexes closed at record highs on Wednesday.

“The sudden sharp reacceleration in new coronavirus infections in China has investors reassessing risk," said Alec Young, managing director of global markets research for FTSE Russell. "Given the inherent uncertainty of this macro risk, we believe a focus on the bottom line can be helpful. While China and travel-focused companies are obviously most vulnerable, as long as the economic impact on the U.S. economy remains modest expect U.S. equities to maintain their relative immunity to the virus. Should that firewall begin to break, volatility is likely to increase significantly.”

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report tumbled Thursday after the electric vehicle company said it would raise $2 billion in new common stock, less than two weeks after founder and CEO Elon Musk said it "didn't make sense" to raise money.

Tesla said it will use the cash to shore up its balance sheet, as well as for "general corporate purposes." Tesla said Musk buy about $10 million of stock in the sale, while board member Larry Ellison will purchase $1 million.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) - Get Report fell Thursday after the networking equipment giant posted modestly stronger-than-expected fiscal second-quarter earnings but said it expects current-quarter revenue to fall 1.5% to 3.5% as global economic uncertainties lead to slowing spending in the technology industry. Cisco was the Dow's leading laggard Thursday.

PepsiCo (PEP) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and forecast solid sales growth for 2020 as snack revenues continues to support the company's overall top line.

Alibaba (BABA) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings following a record Singles Day shopping event and after rising cloud computing revenue helped boost profits for Asia's biggest tech company.

Kraft Heinz's (KHC) - Get Report earnings in the fourth quarter beat analysts' estimates and the packaged foodmaker said it hopes to make "significant progress" in its ongoing turnaround this year.

PepsiCo is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells PEP? Learn more now.