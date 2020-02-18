Apple's Revenue Warning Pushes Stocks Lower

Stocks decline after Apple issues a revenue warning because of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

Stocks fell Tuesday after Apple (AAPL) - Get Report issued a revenue warning because of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 104 points, or 0.36%, to 29,93, the S&P 500 fell 0.3% and the Nasdaq was down 0.39%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs on Friday. Stock markets in the U.S. were closed Monday for Presidents Day.

Governments in Asia have taken measures to prop up economic growth amid the outbreak, but Apple's outlook served as a warning those measures might not be enough.

With the death toll from the virus rising to 1,875 and confirmed cases jumping to 73,337, China moved to postpone its biannual auto show, one of the industry’s biggest international events, and could postpone its annual congress, the biggest political meeting of the year.

The standing committee for the National People’s Congress will meet Feb. 24 to deliberate postponing the meeting that is set to begin March 5, according to the Associated Press.

Apple said it wouldn't meet previous guidance for its fiscal second quarter because of the coronavirus outbreak in China, and noted that iPhone shortages would affect its near-term sales.

Apple said manufacturing sites in China that had been closed by government officials following the coronavirus outbreak were coming back on line, but added it was experiencing "a slower return to normal conditions than we had anticipated."

Apple said iPhone supplies will be constrained temporarily by the outbreak, and said demand in China also would be hit by the spread of the coronavirus and the subsequent store and factory closures.

"As a result, we do not expect to meet the revenue guidance we provided for the March quarter," Apple said in a statement.

The stock was down 2.3% to $317.47.

Walmart (WMT) - Get Report reported weaker-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter earnings amid a shorter-than-usual holiday shopping season that ate into both sales and net income, and issued a fiscal 2021 earnings outlook below analysts' estimates.

Walmart posted fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.38 a share, 6 cents below estimates and said it expects 2021 earnings of $5 to $5.15 a share, below Wall Street forecasts of $5.21.

The stock, however, was rising 1.01% to $119.08.

DuPont (DD) - Get Report announced that former CEO and current Executive Chairman Edward Breen was taking over as CEO again.

Franklin Resources (BEN) - Get Report reached an agreement to buy rival asset manager Legg Mason (LM) - Get Report for $50 cash per share, or about $4.5 billion.