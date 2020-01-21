Stocks Come Off Record Highs Amid Outbreak of Deadly China Virus

Stocks fall as investors worry about the economic impact of a deadly respiratory virus in China.

Stocks declined Tuesday as investors worried about the economic impact of a deadly respiratory virus in China. Coronavirus, which afflicts patients with pneumonia-like symptoms that are difficult to detect through traditional medical screening, has killed at least six people and infected more than 300 others.

Coronavirus, which afflicts patients with pneumonia-like symptoms that are difficult to detect through traditional medical screening, has killed at least six people and infected more than 300 others. Most of the illnesses and all of the fatalities were in the Chinese city of Wuhan. But cases also were reported in Japan, South Korea and Thailand.

With China's Lunar New Year celebrations set to kick off on Friday, World Health Organization officials are concerned the virus could spread even more quickly in China, the world's most populated country. Investors, meanwhile, are worried a SARS-like outbreak could further dampen investment prospects in emerging markets around the region.

Shares of U.S. airlines fell Tuesday amid growing fears surrounding the virus outbreak in China. Shares of Delta Air Lines (DAL) - Get Report, American Airlines (AAL) - Get Report and United Airlines (UAL) - Get Report traded lower Tuesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 41 points, or 0.14%, to 29,307, the S&P 500 was down 0.27% and the Nasdaq declined 0.29%.

Stocks finished at record highs Friday and Wall Street closed out a strong week amid solid earnings and the signing of the preliminary trade deal between the U.S. and China.

Donald Trump on Tuesday extolled the economic achievements of his administration in a keynote address to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, just hours ahead of an impeachment trial in the Senate.

Trump boasted that the current U.S. economic boom, now in its 11th year, was the "greatest the world has even seen," thanks in part to his efforts to address the "predatory practices of China" that he was able to thwart with aggressive trade reform. He also repeated his criticism of the Federal Reserve and Chairman Jerome Powell, whom he once again accused of "raising rates too fast, and lowering them too slowly."

"America is thriving. America is flourishing and yes, America is winning again like never before," Trump said.

Uber (UBER) - Get Report is Real Money's Stock of the Day. The ride-hailing company was chosen as Morgan Stanley's top internet pick for 2020, and sold Uber Eats in India.

Halliburton (HAL) - Get Report, the oil-field services company, posted fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 32 cents a share, 3 cents above analysts' estimates.

Boeing (BA) - Get Report reportedly is in discussions with several banks to secure about $10 billion or more in loans to offset costs stemming from a production halt of its grounded 737 MAX jetliners following two fatal crashes.

Earnings reports are expected after the closing bell Tuesday from Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report, International Business Machines (IBM) - Get Report and United Airlines (UAL) - Get Report.