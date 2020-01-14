Dow Makes Move Higher as Big Banks Kick Off Earnings Season

Stocks are mixed Tuesday after three major U.S. banks kick off fourth-quarter earnings season.

Stocks traded mixed Tuesday after three major U.S. banks kicked off fourth-quarter earnings season. JPMorgan Chase is Real Money's Stock of the Day. The bank posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, thanks in part to a surge in fixed income trading. Citigroup also benefited from an uptick in fixed-income trading, earning $1.90 a share in the fourth quarter and beating Wall Street forecasts.

Stocks were mixed Tuesday after three major U.S. banks, including JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get Report, reported earnings and investors looked forward to the signing of the phase one U.S.-China trade agreement on Wednesday.

Reuters reported that the trade accord, which seeks to roll back tariffs on China-made goods while allowing for a notable increase in U.S. exports into the world's second-largest economy, details increased purchases of manufactured goods, services, energy and agricultural products worth around $200 billion over the next two years, compared with a baseline set prior to the trade war in 2017.

U.S. officials on Monday offered a goodwill gesture ahead of Wednesday's signing ceremony by removing the "currency manipulator" label it had slapped on China earlier this year, but said it hoped Beijing would take "decisive" steps to strengthen its yuan in the coming years.

The South China Morning Post reported that a social media account linked to the Chinese government has issued a note of caution ahead of the signing by saying that the “trade war is not over yet” and that it is “just the first round of a game."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 10 points, or 0.04%, to 28,917, the S&P 500 slipped 0.27% and the Nasdaq was down 0.24%.

Stocks ended higher Monday with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 closing at record highs as Wall Street awaited the U.S.-China phase one trade agreement that is expected to be signed Wednesday.

JPMorgan Chase posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, thanks in part to a surge in fixed income trading, and said the U.S. consumer continues to be in a strong position heading into 2020.

Citigroup (C) - Get Report also benefited from an uptick in fixed-income trading, earning $1.90 a share in the fourth quarter, topping Wall Street forecasts by 9 cents.

Wells Fargo's (WFC) - Get Report fourth-quarter earnings missed forecasts, complicating the turnaround plans of new CEO Charles Scharf.

"We’re seeing a mixed bag of results from big banks to start earnings season with JPM and Citi coming in very strong but Wells missing expectations," said Mike Loewengart, vice president of investment strategy at E*Trade. " There is a lot to live up to this earnings season since Q3 was so robust. That said, growth expectations for the beginning of 2020 are tepid at best. Inflation has been climbing slowly but steadily since September, but really it’s not enough to force the (Federal Reserve's) hand for any action."

Delta Air Lines (DAL) - Get Report beat earnings forecasts in its fourth quarter and said it was continuing to take customers from rivals thanks to the grounding of Boeing's (BA) - Get Report 737 MAX aircraft.

Boeing, meanwhile, had its debt rating put under review for a downgrade at Moody's amid the continuing crisis with the 737 MAX.

Consumer prices in the U.S. in December rose 0.2%, less than economists' forecasts for an increase of 0.3%. The core Consumer Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, rose 0.1% and came in below forecasts of 0.2%.

JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup are holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells the stocks? Learn more now.