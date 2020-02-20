Stocks Slip a Day After Wall Street Sets Records

Stocks fall Thursday as investors continue to monitor monitor the coronavirus outbreak's impact on global growth and corporate profits.

Stocks fell Thursday, a day after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq set closing record highs, as investors continue to monitor the coronavirus outbreak's impact on global growth and corporate profits.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 48 points, or 0.17%, to 29,99, the S&P 500 fell 0.15% and the Nasdaq was down 0.14%.

Goldman Sachs warned clients about a possible correction in equities as investors underestimate how much of an impact the virus may have on the stock market.

“We believe the greater risk is that the impact of the coronavirus on earnings may well be underestimated in current stock prices, suggesting that the risks of a correction are high,” Goldman strategist Peter Oppenheimer wrote in a note.

South Korea reported Thursday its first death from the coronavirus, and Japan confirmed two deaths from a quarantined cruise ship. Global deaths from the virus have risen to 2,130 and confirmed cases have increased to 75,752, according to Johns Hopkins CCSE.

Denting sentiment were comments from Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida, who told CNBC in an interview that he doesn’t think most market participants really expect an interest rate cut from the central bank.

"Market pricing for rate cuts is a little tricky, because there’s market expectations for rates, there also can be term and liquidity premiums,” Clarida said in the interview.

Morgan Stanley (MS) - Get Report announced Thursday it was acquiring E*Trade Financial (ETFC) - Get Report for $13 billion in stock.

Morgan Stanley's acquisition of E*Trade for $58.74 a share is one of the biggest Wall Street deals since the 2008 financial crisis.

The all-stock takeover combines one of Wall Street's oldest and most established firms with a modern-day discount broker that has arguably shaken and re-shaped the world of securities trading..

E*Trade shares jumped 24.3% to $55.85 in trading Thursday.

ViacomCBS (VIACA) - Get Report posted a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $258 million as costs associated with the recent re-marriage of Viacom and CBS failed to offset higher revenue from its content portfolio and streaming services offerings.

Six Flags (SIX) - Get Report, the theme-park operator, missed Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings expectations, slashed its dividend, and said its chief financial officer would retire.

L Brands (LB) - Get Report reached an agreement to sell Victoria’s Secret to private-equity firm Sycamore Partners in a deal that values the lingerie brand at about $1.1 billion.

Leslie Wexner, who has run the retail company for more than 50 years, will step down as CEO and chairman, but will remain on the L Brands board.