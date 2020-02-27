Dow Falls 600 Points and Slides Into Correction Territory

Wall Street is on pace for its worst week since the global financial crisis in 2008.

Stocks declined sharply Thursday, putting Wall Street on pace for its worst week since the global financial crisis in 2008. Coronavirus update: 2,744 deaths in China and 78,497 confirmed cases. Globally, there are 2,808 deaths and 82,446 cases. Microsoft is Real Money's Stock of the Day after the tech giant signaled it would fall short of previously issued fiscal third-quarter sales guidance.

Stocks declined Thursday, putting Wall Street on pace for its worst week since the global financial crisis in 2008, as coronavirus infections accelerated and health officials confirmed that a California man contracted the disease despite having no travel links or contacts with those afflicted by the virus.

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the risk to Americans was "very, very low," and he placed Vice President Mike Pence in charge of his administration's response to the growing global health crisis. Investors, however, weren't convinced and continue to seek out safe-haven assets such as gold and U.S. Treasury bonds. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note declined Thursday to 1.272%, an all-time low.

Jeffrey Halley, senior Asia Pacific market analyst at Oanda, said neither Trump's comments about the virus and his administration's response to controlling its potential spread "inspired an already shaky North American market.”

Goldman Sachs issued a note Thursday saying that a spread of the coronavirus across the globe could impact U.S. companies, enough so that they would generate no earnings growth in 2020.

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has surpassed 82,000, and new infections outside of China, where the virus originated, have exceeded those within the country. Johns Hopkins University puts deaths from the virus at 2,804, including at least 50 outside of China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 605 points, or 2.25%, to 26,351, the S&P 500 dropped 2.44% and the Nasdaq fell 2.86%.

The Dow was on track to close 10% below its recent high, putting the blue-chip index in correction territory.

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report was the latest tech company to signal that it will miss financial targets because of the coronavirus outbreak. The stock fell 3.3%.

The company warned investors that it will fall short of previously issued fiscal third-quarter sales guidance of between $10.75 billion and $11.15 billion for its "more personal computing" segment, which includes Windows OEM and Surface. Microsoft said it still expects intelligent cloud revenue of $11.85 to $12.05 billion in the three-month period.

"Although we see strong Windows demand in line with our expectations, the supply chain is returning to normal operations at a slower pace than anticipated at the time of our Q2 earnings call," the company said. "As a result, for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, we do not expect to meet our More Personal Computing segment guidance as Windows OEM and Surface are more negatively impacted than previously anticipated.

Days ago, Apple (AAPL) - Get Report warned that the health crisis would result in lower revenue for the current quarter.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) - Get Report was rising Thursday after the drugmaker said it will soon begin two Phase 3 studies to evaluate the safety and efficacy of remdesivir in adults diagnosed with Covid-19, the name for the new coronavirus.

Gilead said the studies, to begin in March, will enroll about 1,000 patients at medical centers primarily in Asian and other countries with high numbers of diagnosed coronavirus cases. The company said the studies follow the Food and Drug Administration's rapid review and acceptance of Gilead's investigational new drug filing for remdesivir.

Best Buy (BBY) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings and forecast solid profits for the next fiscal year even as it said it was closely monitoring the potential impact of the coronavirus.“Our guidance for the full year of 2020 reflects strong revenue and gross profit growth,” said CEO Jack Dorsey and Chief Financial Officer Amrita Ahuja said in a statement.