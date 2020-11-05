Stocks Charge Higher as Election Rally Rolls

Stock rose Thursday with tech and healthcare shares leading the gains as the results in Tuesday's U.S. elections suggested the potential for corporate tax hikes and tighter regulations had diminished.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 393 points, or 1.41%, to 28,241, the S&P 500 was up 1.53% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 1.81% on reduced regulatory risks.

Stocks ended higher Wednesday as investors bet that a divided government would be good for business, especially for tech giants such as Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report and Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report, and healthcare company UnitedHealth (UNH) - Get Report, which jumped 10% on Wednesday and gained another 1% on Thursday.

As for Tuesday's presidential election, Democrat Joe Biden won Michigan and Wisconsin, according to projections from both CNN and NBC, putting him closer to winning the presidency over Donald Trump. Biden has secured 264 Electoral College votes out of the 270 necessary to claim victory. Trump has 214.

Meanwhile, it appeared the Republicans would retain control of the Senate, despite a strong push by Democrats to take control of the upper house.

"If you look back over previous eras, when you have had a Democratic president and a split Congress, markets have risen around 13%," said Scott Glasser, co-chief investment officer at ClearBridge Investments. "There's no reason to think this will be any different."

The number of Americans filing for first-time unemployment benefits totaled 751,000 in the latest week, higher than forecasts, but down 758,000 during the prior week.

The Labor Department will release the official U.S. jobs report for October on Friday.

The Federal Reserve will issue a decision on interest rates later Thursday and no changes are expected from the central bank. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell likely would remain in his role under a Biden presidency.

General Motors (GM) - Get Report was rising 3.29% Thursday after posting much stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings thanks to improving domestic demand for pickups and SUVs.

Qualcomm (QCOM) - Get Report was up nearly 11% after the semiconductor company reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and guidance that topped analysts' estimates.

