Dow Slides, Nasdaq Sets Record After Jobless Claims Decline

Stocks are mixed after jobless claims decline in the latest week but still paint a bleak picture of the employment market.

Stocks were mixed Thursday after jobless claims declined as U.S. employers continued efforts to reopen and rehire even as the coronavirus continued to flare in various states and cities.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 82 points, or 0.32%, to 25,984, the S&P 500 gained 0.04% and the Nasdaq rose 0.69% and set an intraday record high.

The Labor Department said 1.314 million Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits in the week ended July 3, down slightly from a revised 1.413 million claims a week earlier.

While the numbers fell and came in lower than economists' expectations, close to 50 million Americans have filed for unemployment insurance over the past four months.

"Unemployment claims moved lower, but in defiance of rising bankruptcies and layoffs from major retailers," said Robert Frick, corporate economist with Navy Federal Credit Union.

"This second wave of layoffs will keep claims high and decreasing painfully slowly, and while the labor market is improving claims show more than a million workers are losing their jobs weekly," Frick added. "The better news is continuing claims moved lower again, and that's a more reliable figure of the net loss of jobs."

Continuing claims, which are the number of people not just filing but staying on unemployment benefits, were 18.062 million for the week ended June 27.

Stocks finished higher Wednesday, rising for the sixth day out of the last seven, though persistent concerns remain that the coronavirus outbreak could stall the economy's rebound.

The tech sector has been the standout, with the Nasdaq closing at a record high Wednesday of 10,492. Shares of Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report, Apple (AAPL) - Get Report and Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report have been leading the charge.

The gains have come despite the United States setting another record for new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, with more than 59,400 infections announced, according to a database compiled by The New York Times. It was the fifth national record set in nine days.

The U.S. has more than 3 million confirmed cases of the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University, and deaths have risen to more than 132,000, the most in the world.

“I would characterize the stock market as relatively immune to the [health] crisis,” Gregory Perdon, co-chief investment officer at U.K. private bank Arbuthnot Latham, told The Wall Street Journal. He added that stimulus efforts by central banks and governments have continued to support stocks.