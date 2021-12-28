Stock Market Today: Wall Street Extends Gains As Investors Look Past Omicron Risks

Riding its best four-day win streak since early November, Wall Street is looking past record Covid infection rates and extending its annual "Santa Claus rally" in pre-market trading.

U.S. equity futures extended gains Tuesday, as the S&P 500 rides its best four-day win streak since November, amid investor optimism that the current spread of Omicron infections with have a short-lived impact on the global economy.

Studies suggesting the new variant carries milder symptoms, as well as guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to shorten isolation times for those infected to five days from ten, has added to solid December gains for stocks on Wall Street even as case counts continue to rise.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report, in fact, said late Monday that it will close all twelve of its New York City stores amid a surge in Covid infections in the state, where hospitalizations have topped 5,500 over the Christmas week, a level last seen in February, and daily case counts nearing 50,000.

Globally, reported Covid cases hit a record 1.44 million on Monday, lifting the seven-day moving average to around 841,000.

Still, markets found support from Europe Tuesday, where governments in Britain and France declined to impose new restrictions on businesses and individual despite soaring case numbers and accelerating hospitalizations.

On Wall Street, futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average are indicating a 95 point opening bell gain, while those linked to the S&P 500 are priced for a 13 point advance from last night's record close of 4,791.19 points.

The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite is looking to open 88 points higher as benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields hold at 1.472% in overnight trading.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report shares were a notable pre-market mover, rising 1.2% after analysts at Wedbush published a note maintaining their 'outperform' rating on the stock and arguing that China demand will remain a 'lynchpin' in the carmaker's near-term growth.

Apple, too, was on the move, rising 0.35% -- and closing in on an historic $3 trillion market cap -- despite the New York store closures.

Boeing (BA) - Get Boeing Company Report shares, too, booked a modest pre-market gain after officials in Indonesia cleared the planemaker's 737 Max for a return to service following a crash in October of 2018.

Indonesia' transport ministry said the decision was effective immediately, and marked one of the final clearance hurdles for the workhorse jet in a major aircraft market, with China's Civil Aviation Authority (CAAC) issuing an "airworthiness directive" earlier this month.

Staying in the sector, airline stocks were mixed after the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, suggested a vaccine mandate may be needed for domestic travel, adding to pressures brought by the cancellation of another 700 flights today amid Covid-related staff shortages and severe winter weather.

United Airlines (UAL) - Get United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Report shares were marked 0.2% higher in pre-market trading, indicating an opening bell price of $44.65 each, while Delta Air Lines (DAL) - Get Delta Air Lines, Inc. Report gained 0.15% to $38.06 and American Airlines (AAL) - Get American Airlines Group, Inc. Report slipped 0.05% to $18.15 each.

In overseas trading, Europe's region-wide Stoxx 600 was marked 0.55% higher by mid-day trading Frankfurt, extending its recent one-month high, while Asia's MSCI ex-Japan index added 0.55% heading into the end of the session.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 closed 1.37% higher at 29,069.16 points, with stocks spurred on by data showing a surge in November factory output, powered by a 43.1% rebound in domestic car production.