Stocks Struggle for Gains as Jobless Claims Soar to Another Record

Stocks were mixed Thursday after an astounding jump in weekly jobless claims served as real-time evidence of the extent the coronavirus pandemic was having on a reeling U.S. economy.

The U.S. Labor Department reported that jobless claims for the week ended March 28 were 6,648,000, topping even the highest of economists' predictions. That followed last week's eye-popping report of 3.3 million Americans being out of work and having filed for jobless claims as the U.S. economy shuts down and stay-at-home measures are enforced amid the virus outbreak.

The jobless claims data was released a day ahead of the official U.S. jobs report for March, which is expected to show a drop in payrolls for the first time since 2010.

“The recent stock market decline and continued volatility has accurately reflected the extreme level of jobless claims we’re seeing in the economy,” said Andrew Smith, chief investment officer of Delos Capital Advisors in Dallas. “More people are applying for unemployment insurance as more segments of the economy are shutting down in the wake of the coronavirus."

“We believe that companies will take a considerable amount of time to re-hire workers,” Smith added. “The longer it takes for the economy to restart, the longer companies will take to get back into gear.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 41 points, or 0.2%, to 20,902, the S&P 500 was up 0.09% and the Nasdaq fell 0.04%.

Stocks had traded sharply higher in the premarket session following a surge in oil prices that was spurred by President Donald Trump's confidence that Saudi Arabia and Russia would reach a deal in their damaging price battle.

Brent-crude futures rose 5.3% to $26.05 a barrel on Thursday and West Texas Intermediate crude jumped 7.6% to $21.86 a barrel after Trump said he had "confidence in both (Saudi Arabia and Russia) that they’ll be able to work it out."

The president also said he'd be meeting with executives of the biggest U.S. oil companies. Reports said the meeting would take place Friday.

Stocks closed with sharp losses Wednesday - the S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq each fell 4.4% - after the White House warned the United States could see 100,000 to 240,000 deaths as the coronavirus spreads nationwide. On Tuesday, the Dow closed out its worst quarter since 1987.

The number of confirmed global cases of the coronavirus has risen to 952,171, according to the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering, and deaths increased to 48,320.

It's expected that global cases of the virus will cross 1 million this week.

The U.S. has 216,722 cases of the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins CSSE. Deaths in the U.S. have risen to 5,113.