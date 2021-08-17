Stocks Slump After U.S. Retail Sales Drop More Than Expected; Home Depot Tumbles

Stocks fall as investors weigh the delta variant's impact on the economic recovery, a tumble in U.S. retail sales and a same-store sales miss by Home Depot.

Stocks fell Tuesday as investors weighed the highly contagious delta variant's impact on the economic recovery, a tumble in U.S. retail sales in July and a same-store sales miss by Home Depot (HD) - Get Report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 294 points, or 0.83%, to 35,331, the S&P 500 fell 0.75% and the Nasdaq slumped 1.02%. The Dow and the S&P 500 closed at record highs Monday for the fifth time in a row.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury dipped Tuesday to 1.247% ahead of an address by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on the health of the world's largest economy. Powell's comments will be parsed for clues on when the central bank might begin its tapering of bond purchases.

Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren said Monday he could be prepared to begin rolling back economic stimulus this fall. But he said he wouldn't boost interest rates until the employment picture improves.

“I think it’s appropriate to start in the fall. That would be October or November,” Rosengren told CNBC. “I certainly wouldn’t want to wait any later than December. My preference would be probably for sooner rather than later.”

Rising U.S. infections, fueled by the delta variant, has the U.S. government poised to offer coronavirus booster shots as soon as next month, according to reports.

U.S. retail sales, meanwhile fell sharply last month, suggesting the recent surge in delta-variant infections was beginning to impact consumer strength in the world's biggest economy. Retail sales tumbled 1.1% in July, below economists' forecasts for a decline of 0.3%.

Walmart (WMT) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings and raised its full-year profit forecast, but the stock fell following slower e-commerce sales.

Home Depot also posted stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings as the red-hot housing market bolstered home-improvement spending. But same-store sales during the quarter rose just 4.5%, missing estimates of 5.4%.

The stock was down 4%.

"[T]he jury is out on how Americans will continue to spend. Some of the trends we saw throughout the pandemic may be shifting, evidenced by Home Depot seeing less customers in stores and home-improvement projects taking a backseat," said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E*Trade.

"And despite a rise in some restrictions, more could be spending on experiences and services as we close out the summer," he added.