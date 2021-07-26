Stocks Wobble as Wall Street Readies for Earnings From U.S. Tech Giants

Stocks waver as Wall Street prepares for a big week of earnings from a number of U.S. tech giants and a policy update from the Federal Reserve.

Stocks wavered Monday as Wall Street readied for a big week of earnings from the likes of Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report, Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report and Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report and a policy update from the Federal Reserve.

Sentiment Monday was dented by China's widening crackdown of the technology sector and a statement from Beijing that the U.S.-China relationship was "now in a stalemate and faces serious difficulties" as high-level talks began.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 17 points, or 0.05%, to 35,043, the S&P 500 gained 0.03% and the Nasdaq fell 0.15%.

Stocks closed in record territory Friday, with the Dow closing above 35,000 for the first time, as earnings optimism lifted Wall Street sentiment.

The S&P 500 rose 1.9% for the week and the Nasdaq gained 2.8%. The Dow rose 1% for the week.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury fell Monday to 1.266% as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's outlook for stimulus. The central bank's two-day meeting begins Tuesday and ends Wednesday with a policy statement and a press conference from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

"We consider ourselves cautiously optimistic and have stuck with this rally, but a lot of it has been fueled by extraordinary stimulus measures and as those measures are removed (or more specifically, as the Fed communicates their intention to remove stimulus) then it will be time for a gut check," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report shares rose 1% ahead of second-quarter earnings from the electric vehicle company after Monday's closing bell.

Analysts expect Tesla to report second-quarter earnings of 94 cents a share on revenue of $11.53 billion.

About a third of the companies in the S&P 500 will be reporting earnings this week. So far, more than 88% of the 120 companies reporting have topped Wall Street forecasts.

Bitcoin prices were rising solidly Monday amid speculation Amazon could be entering the cryptocurrency sector.