Stocks Rise on Recovery Optimism as Volatile Week Nears End

Stocks rose Friday as signs of recovery for the U.S. economy buoyed optimism and strong earnings overshadowed lingering fears of higher inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 209 points, or 0.62%, to 34.294, the S&P 500 was up 0.5% and the Nasdaq gained 0.43%.

Boeing (BA) - Get Report rose Friday following reports that said the planemaker was preparing to boost production of its flagship 737 MAX aircraft.

Stocks finished higher Thursday, snapping a three-day string of losses, after data showed the number of Americans filing for first-time unemployment benefits fell last week to a pandemic low of 444,000. The tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 1.77%.

Discussions on Wall Street have continued to revolve around the potential for rising price pressures as the economy rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic. That, in turn, has investors concerned that higher prices for everything from food to gasoline to building products will force the Federal Reserve to rein in its economic support.

Treasury yields fell early Friday, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury note trading at 1.613%. Bond markets have remained relatively stable amid faster-than-expected readings on consumer and factory gate prices.

Bitcoin declined but remained above $40,000 on Friday, following a week that has seen big swings in the price of the world's largest cryptocurrency.

It has fallen about 19% over the past seven days, according to CoinGecko. Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, has fallen an even greater 29% over the past week.

Crypto markets Friday were shrugging off a warning on systemic risk from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and moves from the Internal Revenue Service to make transfers over $10,000 reportable for tax purposes.

Foot Locker's (FL) - Get Report first-quarter adjusted earnings beat analysts' estimates thanks to a surge in same-store sales as shoppers returned from pandemic-triggered closures.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks (PANW) - Get Report jumped Friday after the cybersecurity company boosted its earnings and revenue forecast for the full year.

