S&P 500 Kicks Off the Third Quarter by Setting a Record High

The S&P 500 sets a record high as Wall Street begins the third quarter.

Stocks traded higher Thursday after the number of Americans filing for first-time unemployment benefits declined more than expected.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 84 points, or 0.24%, to 34,586, the S&P 500 rose 0.27% and the Nasdaq gained 0.01%.

The S&P 500 set an all-time record intraday high soon after trading began Thursday.

The jobless claims figures were released a day ahead of the official U.S. jobs report for June. The Labor Department will issue the nonfarm payrolls report ahead of Friday's stock market open.

Jobless claims last week fell by 51,000 to 364,000, a fresh pandemic low, as the economy reopens and demand from businesses for new employees rises.

The "beat on jobless claims is a real bright spot. Not only did we print the lowest number since the pandemic began, but it also reverses the trend on misses that we’ve seen the past few weeks," said Cliff Hodge, chief investment officer for Cornerstone Wealth.

"Staying below that big-round-number 400k level could bolster confidence in risk taking during the dog days of summer," he added.

Wall Street began the third quarter at record highs. The S&P 500 on Wednesday closed the second quarter with one of its best first-half showings in more than two decades.

The broad-market index rose 8.2% in the second quarter and jumped 14.4% in the first half of the year. It has risen for five months in a row.

The strong showing for equities has been led largely by assurances from the Federal Reserve that it will remain accommodative by keeping interest rates low for a while longer as the economy rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic.

But worries have been creeping in that the central bank could pull back its support and begin tapering stimulus sooner rather than later as the economy strengthens.

At its meeting in June, the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged but signaled it expected to boost interest rates two times by the end of 2023. But it also said it would continue to buy $120 billion of bonds monthly until “substantial further progress” had been made on employment and inflation.

The jobs report for June - the most closely watched economic indicator of any month - will be closely watched by investors for signs of economic progress.

Oil prices, meanwhile, traded at the highest levels in nearly seven years amid reports that OPEC cartel leaders will make only modest changes to their agreed-upon output cuts, adding further upward pressure on crude markets as demand continues to surge.

West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, rose 2.11% to $75.02 a barrel.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) - Get Report was dropping Thursday even after reporting stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings and boosting its full-year profit forecast, thanks in part to a big jump in total prescription fillings as customers returned to pharmacies in the waning months of the coronavirus pandemic.