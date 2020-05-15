Dow Falls as U.S.-China Tensions Flare and Retail Sales Crater

Stocks fall as tensions between Washington and Beijing flare and retail sales in the United States drop a record 16.4% in April.

Stocks were lower Friday as tensions between Washington and Beijing flared and retail sales in the United States fell a record 16.4% in April as shoppers stayed home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 50 points, or 0.21%, to 23,575, the S&P 500 fell 0.35% and the Nasdaq fell 0.54%.

Boeing (BA) - Get Report shares declined after China's state-backed English language newspaper said Beijing could cancel its entire backlog of plane orders if trade tensions between the world's two largest economies escalate.

The warning followed a move by the U.S. Commerce Department to restrict Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies from using "U.S. technology and software to design and manufacture its semiconductors abroad.”

The U.S. has continued to ramp up its criticism of China's handling of the coronavirus outbreak and has encouraged companies to relocate their supply chains back to the United States.

Worries over U.S.-China tensions were renewed on Thursday after President Donald Trump said he didn't want to talk to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping "right now."

As for retail sales, they dropped a record 16.4% in April, almost double March's 8.7% decline, which was the steepest month-on-month drop since 1992 when record-keeping began.

Even sales at the gasoline pumps registered declines, reflected in a 16.2% drop in core retail sales, which strips out more volatile auto and gas sales.

"The destruction of retailers, both large and small, has been discussed for weeks but to see the actual impact on the sector is jaw dropping," said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E*Trade. "Loved retailers have been filing for bankruptcy amid debt concerns, furloughing workers, and shuttering stores left and right. Taken in aggregate, this paints a pretty bleak picture for earnings expectations, with major retailers like J.C. Penney, Nordstrom and Target set to report next week.

"That said, there are pockets of retail that are thriving in this stay-at-home environment and as the brick and mortar experience hangs in the balance, living room e-commerce is thriving," Loewengart added.

Stocks in the U.S. staged a dramatic rebound Thursday to end higher as bank stocks rose and energy shares rallied after crude oil prices jumped nearly 10%.

The turnaround in equities came despite another 3 million Americans filing for unemployment benefits in the latest week and an increase in tensions between Washington and Beijing.