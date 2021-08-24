Stocks Rise to Records on Vaccine Approval, Strong Earnings and a Rally in Chinese Tech

Stocks extend gains following the FDA's full approval for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and and as strong earnings boost sentiment.

Stocks rose Tuesday after the Food and Drug Administration gave full approval for Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report and BioNTech's (BNTX) - Get Report COVID-19 vaccine, beaten-down Chinese technology stocks rallied and strong earnings from companies such as Best Buy (BBY) - Get Report boosted sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 60 points, or 0.17%, to 35,396, the S&P 500 gained 0.15% and the Nasdaq jumped 0.39%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq set all-time intraday record highs Tuesday.

Chinese stocks listed in the U.S., such as Alibaba (BABA) - Get Report and Pinduoduo (PDD) - Get Report, rose on Tuesday in a major bounce-back from a recent plunge following Beijing's crackdown on the sector.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury rose Tuesday to 1.287%.

Stocks finished higher Monday, with the Nasdaq closing at a record high, after the FDA issued full approval for the coronavirus vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner.

Equities rose with investors believing the FDA approval could lead to more formal vaccine mandates from companies and organizations around the country as delta-variant infections accelerate.

TheStreet's Jim Cramer told his "Mad Money" viewers that Monday's stock market rally was fueled by the full approval of Pfizer's COVID vaccine, even though that approval was expected by pretty much everyone.

The market has been so hungry for good news, Cramer said, that even the most obvious of news can send stocks higher.

The boost from the FDA's full approval of the coronavirus vaccine spilled over into the commodities markets, with oil prices in the U.S. rising solidly for a second day.

The Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole symposium will take place virtually beginning Thursday, with a keynote address from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell scheduled for Friday.

“I don’t expect a lot of fireworks (at the meeting)," Jefferies managing director David Zervos told Yahoo Finance. "I think this is not the time nor the place to bring up a ‘we’re about to start tapering.’”

The Fed has been buying about $120 billion a month of Treasury securities and mortgage bonds to help prop up the economy during the pandemic.

Shares of Best Buy (BBY) - Get Report rose Tuesday after the electronics retailer posted stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings and boosted its full-year sales forecast as major U.S. retailers continue to show impressive same-store traffic growth.

