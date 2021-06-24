TheStreet home
Jim Cramer: Why Banks Are Leading the Back to the Office Charge
Publish date:

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Set Intraday Record Highs on Recovery Optimism

Stocks rise as jobless claims fall and durable goods orders climb at the fastest pace since the beginning of the year.
Author:

Stocks rose Thursday after the number of Americans filing for first-time unemployment benefits fell last week and durable goods orders climbed at the fastest pace since the beginning of the year.

Wall Street also was monitoring progress on negotiations over a bipartisn infrastructure package. President Joe Biden will be meeting Thursday with Democratic and Republican senators who have been crafting a $559 billion plan.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 180 points, or 0.53%, to 34,054, the S&P 500 rose 0.54% and the Nasdaq was up 0.64%.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq set record intraday highs on Thursday.

Jim Cramer: Here's What Triggered the Torrid Rotation Most Didn't See Coming

Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Report was rising 2.1% Thursday, a day after shares of the electric vehicle maker rose 5.3% for their best day in more than two months.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose early Thursday to 1.495%.

The Nasdaq posted its second consecutive record close Wednesday in mixed trading as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said a spike in inflation likely was temporary, easing worries that the central bank could soon pull back on economic support. The S&P 500 slipped 0.11%, ending a two-session winning streak.

Powell’s remarks before Congress followed a meeting of the Fed’s policymaking committee last week, when officials signaled they could boost interest rates and begin tapering asset purchases sooner than expected.

The Fed's hawkish tilt sent stock markets reeling last week but Wall Street has steadied after Powell's assurances the central bank wasn't close to raising rates.

However, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said Wednesday he expects the central bank's first hike off ultra-low rates to take place in 2022. His counterpart at the Atlanta Fed, Raphael Bostic, said he too now expects a rates increase next year and added the Fed should soon begin planning to start the tapering process as it edges closer toward its employment and inflation goals.

Jamie Cox, managing partner for Harris Financial Group, said while jobless claims dipped last week "the labor market remains lumpy and uneven, so the only real takeaway is that removing fiscal and monetary support too early is the biggest risk to the recovery." 

Earnings reports are expected after the closing bell Thursday from Nike  (NKE) - Get Report, BlackBerry  (BB) - Get Report and FedEx  (FDX) - Get Report.

