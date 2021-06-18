TheStreet home
MARKETS
TheStreet home
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search
Why We Celebrate Juneteenth
Why We Celebrate Juneteenth

Dow Sinks 500 Points as Fed's Bullard Says Taper Talks Have Begun

Stocks fall sharply after St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard says the central bank has started talks about trimming the pace of the central bank's $120 billion in monthly bond purchases.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Stocks dropped sharply Friday after St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said the central bank has started talks to introduce the idea of trimming the pace of the central bank's $120 billion in monthly bond purchases.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 511 points, or 1.51%, to 33,312, the S&P 500 fell 1.07% and the Nasdaq was down 0.66%.

Bullard told CNBC the Fed has begun discussing pulling back on bond purchases, support that has helped push stock markets to record highs.

Bullard also said Friday he sees an interest rate increase taking place in 2022 as prices have risen faster than expected. His assessment for a rate hike next year is earlier than the Fed signaled earlier this week.

“We’re expecting a good year, a good reopening. But this is a bigger year than we were expecting, more inflation than we were expecting,” Bullard told CNBC. I think it’s natural that we’ve tilted a little bit more hawkish here to contain inflationary pressures.”

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was trading Friday above 1.5%.

Stocks finished mixed on Thursday with high-growth tech shares posting solid gains after the Fed indicated it likely will raise rates two times by the end of 2023.

As for tapering, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said it likely was “a ways away,” but Wall Street's guessing game of exactly when the Fed might begin the process has begun.

Commodity markets excluding oil, meanwhile, were having their worst week in eight months, with copper and gold slumping the most in more than a year. Traders have been reacting to China's moves to tame price speculation and subtle suggestions in economic data that post-pandemic demand may be overstated or at the very least affected by stubborn supply-chain bottlenecks that continue to clip manufacturing growth.

Oil prices in the U.S. fell 0.46% to $70.71 a barrel on Friday.

Volatility likely will be heightened Friday when options and futures on indexes and equities expire, an event known as
“triple witching.”

Decoding Bonds' Message, Whacked Commodities, Season of the Witch, 2 Faves Pop

Adobe  (ADBE) - Get Report was rising Friday after the software company's second-quarter earnings and third-quarter forecast topped analysts' estimates.

Barings CEO Discusses the Merger That Created a Firm Managing $275 Billion in Assets
INVESTING

Sykes Enterprises Soars on Deal to Be Bought by Sitel Group

Inflation Lead
INVESTING

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Powell Well Aware of Inflation Risk

Adobe Lead
INVESTING

Adobe Price Targets Raised After Stronger-Than-Expected Earnings

general-electric (1)
INVESTING

General Electric Sets Date for 1-for-8 Reverse Stock Split as Aug. 2

Tesla Model S Plaid Lead
INVESTING

Tesla Is Said to Be Subject of 30 Regulatory Inquiries Regarding Crashes

New York Stock Exchange Lead
INVESTING

Dow Futures Slump On Bullard Taper Comments, 'Witching Hour' Volatility

Adobe Systems Stock Rise After Credit Suisse Upgrade
INVESTING

Premarket Movers Friday: Adobe, Smith & Wesson, Nvidia

2. The IRS has staffing and computer issues
Financial Advisor Center

Social Security, New RMD Rules, Inflation News for Financial Advisers