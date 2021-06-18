Dow Sinks 500 Points as Fed's Bullard Says Taper Talks Have Begun

Stocks fall sharply after St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard says the central bank has started talks about trimming the pace of the central bank's $120 billion in monthly bond purchases.

Stocks dropped sharply Friday after St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said the central bank has started talks to introduce the idea of trimming the pace of the central bank's $120 billion in monthly bond purchases.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 511 points, or 1.51%, to 33,312, the S&P 500 fell 1.07% and the Nasdaq was down 0.66%.

Bullard told CNBC the Fed has begun discussing pulling back on bond purchases, support that has helped push stock markets to record highs.

Bullard also said Friday he sees an interest rate increase taking place in 2022 as prices have risen faster than expected. His assessment for a rate hike next year is earlier than the Fed signaled earlier this week.

“We’re expecting a good year, a good reopening. But this is a bigger year than we were expecting, more inflation than we were expecting,” Bullard told CNBC. I think it’s natural that we’ve tilted a little bit more hawkish here to contain inflationary pressures.”

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was trading Friday above 1.5%.

Stocks finished mixed on Thursday with high-growth tech shares posting solid gains after the Fed indicated it likely will raise rates two times by the end of 2023.

As for tapering, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said it likely was “a ways away,” but Wall Street's guessing game of exactly when the Fed might begin the process has begun.

Commodity markets excluding oil, meanwhile, were having their worst week in eight months, with copper and gold slumping the most in more than a year. Traders have been reacting to China's moves to tame price speculation and subtle suggestions in economic data that post-pandemic demand may be overstated or at the very least affected by stubborn supply-chain bottlenecks that continue to clip manufacturing growth.

Oil prices in the U.S. fell 0.46% to $70.71 a barrel on Friday.

Volatility likely will be heightened Friday when options and futures on indexes and equities expire, an event known as

“triple witching.”

Adobe (ADBE) - Get Report was rising Friday after the software company's second-quarter earnings and third-quarter forecast topped analysts' estimates.