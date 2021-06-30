Stocks Fluctuate as S&P 500 Turns Higher and Nasdaq Comes Off Record High

Fears over the spread of a highly infectious coronavirus strain overshadow investors' confidence in an economic recovery.

Stocks fluctuated Wednesday as fears over the spread of a highly infectious coronavirus strain overshadowed investors' confidence in an economic recovery.

Equtities traded mixed even after private payrolls data showed that U.S. companies added more jobs than expected in June.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 133 points, or 0.39%, to 34,425, the S&P 500 rose 0.09% and the Nasdaq was down 0.15%.

The economy added nearly 700,000 new private-sector jobs last month, according to payroll processor ADP. But a downward revision to April's figures indicated uneven improvement in the labor market even as the U.S. recovery continues to outpace forecasts heading into the second half of the year.

The official U.S. jobs report for June - the most closely watched economic indicator of any month - will be released on Friday.

The worrying rise of the more contagious Delta variant of the virus in Europe and Asia dented sentiment on Wall Street following another record stock market close.

The S&P 500 rose just 0.03% on Tuesday but still managed to close at another record high. The broad-market index is on pace to finish June with gains, which would mark its fifth straight monthly advance. The tech-heavy Nasdaq also finished Tuesday at an all-time closing record.

A report on U.S. consumer confidence for June rose to the highest level since the pandemic began last year. It was the fifth straight monthly gain for the measure, with consumers' short-term optimism rebounding "buoyed by expectations that business conditions and their own financial prospects will continue improving in the months ahead,” said Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at the Conference Board.

Confidence in the economy's rebound came as concerns remain that the Federal Reserve could pull back on support if inflation runs too hot and that outbreaks of the highly contagious delta variant could stall a global recovery.

For now, however, stocks have rallied on prospects for a strong bounce-back and the belief that the Fed will keep interest rates low for a while longer.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dipped early Wednesday to 1.453%.