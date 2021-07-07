Stocks Rise and Bond Yields Slide as Wall Street Awaits Federal Reserve Minutes

Stocks rise Wednesday and bond yields stumble as traders awaited minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting.

Stocks traded higher Wednesday and bond yields stumbled as traders awaited minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting for clues on the central bank's next policy moves.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 37 points, or 0.11%, to 34,615, the S&P 500 rose 0.18% and the Nasdaq jumped 0.28%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq set all-time intraday highs.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury on Wednesday was at 1.32% after plunging to below 1.3% earlier, near lows established in February.

Concerns about global growth have overtaken lingering inflation fears heading into the release of the Fed minutes.

U.S. stocks finished mostly lower Tuesday with the S&P 500 snapping a seven-session winning streak, its longest since August. The tech-heavy Nasdaq, boosted by stocks such as Apple (AAPL) - Get Report and Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report, set a new closing high.

Oil prices in the U.S. rose 0.63% to $73.83 a barrel Wednesday amid a breakdown of talks among OPEC+ producers.

Investors will be paying close attention Wednesday to the release of the Fed minutes, hoping they shed some light on the central bank's recent hawkish tilt that caught markets by surprise. At its meeting in mid-June, the Fed projected the possibility of two interest rate hikes by the end of 2023. It also reiterated its commitment - for now - on maintaining its pace of bond purchases at $120 billion a month.

The minutes will be released at 2 p.m. ET.

Shares of Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report extended gains Wednesday after the stock closed at a record high following a Defense Department decision to cancel a $10 billion cloud-computing contract it awarded Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report over Amazon.

Organized Chaos, Growth Concerns, COVID Variant, Trading Amazon and Microsoft

U.S.-listed shares of Didi Global (DIDI) - Get Report extended losses Wednesday, falling more than 4% after the stock tumbled nearly 20% in the previous session as China cracked down on the ride-hailing giant.

Didi went public last week on the New York Stock Exchange.

Regulators in Beijing are planning rules changes that would allow them to block a Chinese company from listing overseas even if the unit selling shares is incorporated outside China, closing a loophole long-used by the country’s technology giants such as Alibaba (BABA) - Get Report, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Bitcoin prices were rising Wednesday, up 1.53% to $34,858, according to CoinDesk.