Stocks fell sharply Wednesday as the Trump administration's plans to fight the coronavirus outbreak lacked specifics. Coronavirus update: The number of confirmed global cases of the coronavirus has risen to 121,564, according to Johns Hopkins CSSE, and deaths increased to 4,373. The U.S. has 1,050 cases of the virus and deaths have climbed to 32. JPMorgan Chase is Real Money's Stock of the Day as bank executives will be meeting with President Donald Trump Wednesday to discuss the coronavirus outbreak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1,173 points, or 4.72%, to 23,845, the S&P 500 fell 4.23% and the Nasdaq was down 3.91%.

The Dow on Tuesday gained 1,167 points, or 4.89%, to close 25,018.

“We were promised something substantive from the Trump administration, and if it hasn’t come yet at this hour, then it looks like it is being delayed,” said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney.

“That’s why markets have a negative tone. From a global investor’s perspective, there are still a lot of downside risks.”

President Donald Trump said Monday he would ask Congress for a payroll tax cut and that his administration would be making "major" economic announcements to stem the coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak and the increasing volatility in the financial markets.

Trump did say Tuesday the government was working with the cruise line industry but little else of what he said impressed Wall Street.

To that end, banking executives, including those from JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get Report, Citigroup (C) - Get Report, Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report and Bank of America (BAC) - Get Report, will be meeting with Trump Wednesday to discuss the coronavirus outbreak. The meeting is set for 3 p.m. ET.

JPMorgan Chase's Co-President Gordon Smith, currently sitting in for CEO Jamie Dimon as he recovers from heart surgery, will be attending the meeting.

European stocks declined but the drops weren't as steep as those on Wall Street after the Bank of England became just the latest central bank to slash interest rates.

The Federal Reserve meets next week and it's expected the central bank will cut rates for the second time in March.

"It is time to see what the Fed can do to directly assist the economy that will be most affected by the coronavirus: small- and medium-sized businesses," said Danielle DiMartino Booth, CEO and chief strategist of Quill Intelligence.

The number of confirmed global cases of the coronavirus has risen to 121,564, according to the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering, and deaths increased to 4,373.

The U.S. has 1,050 cases of the virus and deaths have climbed to 32.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) - Get Report rose Wednesday after the company's experimental coronavirus treatment reportedly was being used in the United States under federal rules that allow the use of unapproved drugs on compassionate grounds.

The Centers for Disease Control director Robert Redfield told lawmakers on a House appropriations panel Tuesday that remdesivir, Gilead's developing coronavirus treatment that was first designed to combat the Ebola virus, was being used on compassionate grounds in Washington state.

PepsiCo (PEP) - Get Report on Wednesday announced it was buying energy drink maker Rockstar Energy for $3.85 billion in a move that will expand the beverage giant’s footprint in the high-demand and highly competitive energy-drink market.