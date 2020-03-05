Stocks Fall Sharply as Wall Street Swings Wildly on Coronavirus Concerns

Stocks tumble after coronavirus infections in the U.S. rise and California declares a medical state of emergency after the state's first death from the virus.

Stocks tumbled after coronavirus infections in the U.S. rose and California declared a medical state of emergency after the state's first death from the virus. Coronavirus update: Confirmed global cases have risen to 96,717, with deaths at 3,303 (11 deaths in the U.S. have been reported). HP Inc. is Real Money's Stock of the Day after the maker of printers, printer supplies and personal computers rejected a hostile takeover bid from smaller rival Xerox.

Stocks were tumbling Thursday, giving up much of the previous session's gains, after coronavirus infections in the U.S. rose and California declared a medical state of emergency after the state's first death from the virus.

U.S. cases of the virus have risen to 162, according to Johns Hopkins CSSE. At least 11 people in the United States have died from Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Most of the deaths were in Washington state, while the death of an elderly California woman took place just outside Sacramento.

Two new cases of the virus were confirmed in New York City, bringing the total to four. A handful of other cases also were being investigated in the city.

Congress on Wednesday reached agreement on an $8.3 billion spending measure to battle the spread of the virus that could become a major threat to growth in then U.S. economy.

Global cases of Covid-19 have risen to 96,717, according to Johns Hopkins, with the death toll at 3,303.

Meanwhile, the broader economic impact continues to be assessed, with the International Monetary Fund trimming its global growth forecast by 0.4 percentage points to 2.9%, a level that would be the slowest pace of growth since 2009.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva also cautioned the virus-related pullback could intensify in the coming months, but added that "how far it will fall and how long the impact will be is still difficult to predict."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 782 points, or 2.89%, to 26,308, the S&P 500 declined 2.7% and the Nasdaq was down 2.34%.

The Dow jumped 1,173 points, or 4.53%, on Wednesday after a strong showing from Joe Biden in the Super Tuesday Democratic primary contests and as Congress passed the virus-related spending bill.

The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note fell Thursday to 0.94%.

Jobless claims for the week ended Feb. 29 fell 3,000 to a seasonally adjusted 216,000, a sign that the labor market remained firm and companies weren't letting workers go amid the virus outbreak.

The spread of the coronavirus, meanwhile, is threatening South by Southwest, the annual tech, film and music conference in Austin, Texas, that begins next week.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report announced Wednesday that it wouldn't be attending the festival that begins March 13, and Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report also said it was pulling out. Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report and Facebook (FB) - Get Report also have pulled out of SXSW.

JetBlue Airways (JBLU) - Get Report joined United Airlines (UAL) - Get Report in trimming its domestic schedule as travel demands slumps during the coronavirus outbreak, and Southwest Airlines warned Thursday that first-quarter revenue would take a hit as customers curtail air travel.

Marvell Technology (MRVL) - Get Report rose Thursday after the semiconductor maker reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and sales ahead of analysts' expectations and issued a better-than-expected first-quarter forecast.